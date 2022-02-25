"You couldn't handle the heat and ran" - Jamahal Hill blasts Ben Askren for saying fighters shouldn't complain about online trolls

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has hit back at former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren after the latter claimed 'Fighters need to quit being little babies.'

Hill came to his most recent opponent Johnny Walker's defense when it was revealed he was receiving toxic messages online. 'Sweet Dreams' took to Twitter to slam people who harass athletes.

Askren responded to the post and Hill was quick to call out 'Funky' for quitting the sport as he couldn't 'handle the heat'. He added that it is not right for anonymous fans to harass family members of fighters.

"If you knew what u signed up for why did u retire after a year in the ufc? U couldn't handle the heat and ran!! I don't need fans to love me, I love me some me!! But your a b*tch if your ok with ppl harassing your family.. I would expect u to understand a alphas mind!!" replied Hill.

See Jamahal Hill's recent response to Ben Askren's criticism of him on social media below:

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Funky @Benaskren We all know what we signed up for. Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on twitter. twitter.com/JamahalH/statu… We all know what we signed up for. Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on twitter. twitter.com/JamahalH/statu… If you knew what u signed up for why did u retire after a year in the ufc? U couldn't handle the heat and ran!! I don't need fans to love me, I love me some me!! But your a bitch if your ok with ppl harassing your family.. I would expect u to understand a alphas mind!! twitter.com/Benaskren/stat… If you knew what u signed up for why did u retire after a year in the ufc? U couldn't handle the heat and ran!! I don't need fans to love me, I love me some me!! But your a bitch if your ok with ppl harassing your family.. I would expect u to understand a alphas mind!! twitter.com/Benaskren/stat…

Hill knocked out Walker in just two minutes and 55 seconds at UFC Vegas 48 last weekend. The victory took him to the No.10 spot in the divisional rankings as he holds a 10-1-1 win-loss-no contest record.

Ben Askren was unbeaten in his career before the five-second knockout against Jorge Masvidal in July 2019

Meanwhile, Ben Askren signed with the UFC when he was 18-0-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated Robbie Lawler via submission using a bulldog choke during his debut at UFC 235 in March 2019.

Askren then fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. He suffered the quickest knockout in the history of the world's biggest MMA promotion in five seconds after being struck by a flying knee.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24



- Bellator MMA WW Champion (4 successful defenses)

- ONE Championship WW Champion (4 successful defenses)



Congratzz to Ben Askren has retired from MMA.- Bellator MMA WW Champion (4 successful defenses)- ONE Championship WW Champion (4 successful defenses)Congratzz to @Benaskren on a great career. Ben Askren has retired from MMA.- Bellator MMA WW Champion (4 successful defenses)- ONE Championship WW Champion (4 successful defenses)Congratzz to @Benaskren on a great career. https://t.co/8wpwFxHcZ3

Askren was then booked to square off against Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162 in October of the same year. He was submitted this time around. A month later, 'Funky' announced his retirement.

He has since fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a pro boxing encounter in April 2021 and lost via TKO in the very first round.

Edited by Prem Deshpande