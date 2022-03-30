"Truly an honour" - James Arthur showers Conor McGregor with praise after visiting The Black Forge Inn

English singer James Arthur has words of praise for Conor McGregor after visiting the Irishman's pub. Arthur visited The Black Forge Inn ahead of a performance with his band in Dublin.

Left impressed with the hospitality, Arthur took to social media to thank the former UFC double champ. He also claims to have been a long-time fan of McGregor, having followed the Irish fighter's journey over the years. The 34-year old wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you so much @thenotoriousmma and your incredible staff at the @theblackforgeinn for your hospitality today the food and drink was some of the best we’ve ever head! Best stout in the game! I’ve been an admirer of this man and what he’s been able to achieve in his career and continues to achieve despite all the naysayers. I’ve followed his journey for over 10 years and have been inspired by him as I felt our stories aligned in a lot of ways. It was truly an honour to sit down and talk to the man in person today. He is as cool and as charismatic as you would think but also very humble. A proper man. Thanks again mate. Hope me and the band can put on an entertaining show for you tonight in Dublin!"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Who will Conor McGregor fight on his return ?

Conor McGregor broke his leg during his trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. 'The Notorious" has been out of action for the better part of a year with no official statements about his return.

Despite losing his last three fights at lightweight, McGregor was eyeing a title shot against Charles Oliveira on his return to the octagon. The champion himself didn't seem opposed to the idea and neither did UFC president Dana White.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

However, McGregor has since shifted his focus to a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman. The Irishman has previously fought at welterweight thrice in his career, going 2-1. McGregor went 1-1 against Nate Diaz and scored a win over Donald Cerrone.

However, Usman doesn't seem to be entertaining the possibility of an encounter with McGregor. He is currently rallying for a crossover boxing bout against WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titleholder Canelo Alvarez.

