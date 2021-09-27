Jan Blachowicz posts throwback photo on the anniversary of his UFC light heavyweight title win over Dominick Reyes 

Jan Blachowicz has taken the time to reflect on the first anniversary of his UFC light heavyweight title win over Dominick Reyes.

For many years Jan Blachowicz was seen as little more than someone who made up the numbers in the 205-pound rankings. But now, he’s referred to as the king of that weight class - and it’s all thanks to the unbelievable performance he produced at UFC 253 on Fight Island.

In the face of great adversity, Jan Blachowicz overcame Dominick Reyes and became the first undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion since the era of Jon Jones came to an end.

Now, one year later, the man behind 'Polish Power' has taken a look back at what still stands as one of the most impressive performances since the start of the pandemic.

The next step for Jan Blachowicz

The 38-year-old went on to successfully defend the strap against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. Next month, he’ll attempt to keep this sensational run of form going when he squares off against Glover Teixeira - which will mark the UFC’s return to Fight Island.

Regardless of what goes down in that main event, we think it’s safe to say this is going to be remembered as one of the greatest “late-career” runs in UFC history.

Glover Teixeira is an unbelievably tough competitor and will be seen as the fan-favorite to finally win the crown at UFC 267. But Jan Blachowicz also defines what it means to have serious perseverance. He’s been written off in almost every big fight he’s been in, but that KSW grit and steel has allowed him to power through and thrive.

Also Read

On the other hand, Dominick Reyes is still recovering after suffering his third straight defeat in the UFC back in May. He was knocked out cold by Jiří Procházka.

One day, he’ll hope to claw his way back to the top of the division as he goes after that elusive piece of gold.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh