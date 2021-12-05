"You train people that are even more vocal"- Coach Javier Mendez reacts to Eugene Bareman's 'Hollywood' comment about Khabib Nurmagomedov and team 

Javier Mendez chastised Israel Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman, who recently made a controversial statement about former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Bareman stated in a recent appearance on Submission Radio how he had lost respect for 'The Eagle' because of his trash talk about other fighters. He also said that the once-respectful Khabib had gone a bit 'Hollywood.'

Javier Mendez did not agree with Bareman's take, having worked so closely with the Dagestani. On the Javier Mendez AKA podcast, the AKA head coach responded to Bareman's statement:

“They also got him (Eugene Bareman) into saying stuff too… He goes on a tantrum and he goes further than he probably wanted and then he covers back… What about the fighters that you're training because they're definitely that way, they're definitely outspoken… It's confusing, you understand what I'm saying, how can you make a statement like that and yet you train people that are even more vocal," said Javier Mendez.

Watch the full video of Javier Mendez below:

Javier Mendez explained Eugene Bareman also has fighters on his team who don't mind indulging in trash talk. He further questioned why Bareman should lose respect for 'The Eagle' if he has not lost respect for his own fighters.

Bareman’s star pupil, Israel Adesanya, has made some incendiary comments in the past towards other fighters. Therefore, it is not hard for fans to see the validity of Mendez's point.

Javier Mendez has trained some of the most respectful fighters in the UFC

Javier Mendez has had the pleasure of sharing his training facility with some great fighters. His former pupils include names like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez.

Those names are regarded as three of the most likeable competitors in the UFC. Of course, there were a few heated rivalries that brought the worst in two of the three aforementioned fighters.

Cain Velasquez has no record of trash-talking any of the fighters with whom he shared the octagon. What he lacked in insults, he made up for with his success in the cage.

'DC' showed nothing but respect for his opponents during his time as a fighter, other than his feud with Jon Jones. Cormier has even defended his rival at times.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is often seen as a pillar of respect in the MMA world. The only instance his emotions got the better of him was during his heated feud with Conor McGregor.

Javier Mendez has shared his tutelage with three of the greatest to ever do it. It is not hard to see why he was so quick to come to the defense of 'The Eagle' in light of Bareman's comments.

Edited by Aziel Karthak