"Curtis has the ability to become heavyweight champion anywhere" - John McCarthy claims Blaydes could win a title in UFC and Bellator

John McCarthy believes Curtis Blaydes has the potential to win a title in both UFC and Bellator.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, hosts McCarthy and Thomson discussed Curtis Blaydes' performance at UFC Columbus.While claiming that 'Razor' has the ability to win a title fight, John McCarthy stated:

"Curtis has the ability to become the heavyweight champion anywhere. He's got a lot of skill. he is that good. He has got good wrestling, he's got good standup, he's a smart guy . Curtis Blaydes is, you know one fight away from being a champion. Should he leave UFC, no, not if that's what, you know, he wants to be and everything., one thing I say with him is, I don't believe that Curtis should change his style, change his approach to fighting."

You can check out the recent episode of John McCarthy's discussion about Curtis Blaydes' performance at UFC Columbus below:

Blaydes and Daukaus recently fought each other in the main event of UFC Columbus. 'Razor' defeated his opponent via TKO at the 00:17 mark of the second round of the heavyweight fight. Blaydes now enjoys an overall MMA record of 16-3 and a UFC record of 11-3.

John McCarthy talks about Colby Covington's fighting style

McCarthy doesn't seem to be a fan of Colby Covington's style of fighting. The former UFC referee believes that the fighter doesn't have the "punching power". He also claimed that 'Chaos' doesn't possess any speciality in his fight game.

While commenting on the 34-year-old's fighting style, McCarthy said:

“Sometimes when you get these heated rivalries, they just don’t turn out to be the great fights that you want them to be. This wasn’t bad but it wasn’t great. It was based upon Colby being Colby and using his wrestling and Masvidal getting tired. He got tired… Colby Covington is never going to be an exciting fighter. I’m sorry he’s just not exciting. He’s good, I will not take anything away from him but he doesn’t have a ton of punching power. He throws punches at times that you look and you go, ‘That was not good.’ But he’s able to get away with it because he’s got that pressure. And he’s got a good chin. Because he’ll take a shot. He’ll take shots and come back and responds.”

You can check out John McCarthy's assessment of Covington's game on the Weighing In podcast below:

Edited by wkhuff20