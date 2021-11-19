"Not saying he's not working out, it's not the same" - John McCarthy explains why Conor McGregor needs to 'get back to who he was'

'Big' John McCarthy recently examined Conor McGregor's poor form inside the octagon.

McCarthy, the former MMA referee turned analyst, along with co-host Josh Thomson, stated that the Irishman needs to bring his old self back to compete at a high level again, and alter his training methods to return to his old form.

On his podcast Weighing In, John McCarthy said:

"We spoke to Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar, and we talked to him about [Conor McGregor]. We said, 'man he got to get back to who he was, not what he's doing now'. All the workouts now and being on the bike, all that's great. I'm not saying he's not working out, it's not the same. It's not all the hours that he put into practice, it's not all the training that he has been doing... You know, after he had lost the second one against [Poirier], I said he didn't look anything like the guy that we all got used to'. He looked like a guy trying to box in an MMA match."

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight. 'The Notorious' suffered a horrific leg injury in the first round and Poirier was awarded a TKO victory before the start of the second, with McGregor seemingly unable to stand up.

Time will reveal all. David Nips @davidnips1 @TheNotoriousMMA What happened to your light on your foot in and out footwork against khabib? Flattooted chin down stalking and shoulder rolling is what i saw @TheNotoriousMMA What happened to your light on your foot in and out footwork against khabib? Flattooted chin down stalking and shoulder rolling is what i saw I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout.I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night.On his blood brother.I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned.In my fighting and more importantly my preparation.Time will reveal all. twitter.com/davidnips1/sta… I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout.I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night.On his blood brother.I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned. In my fighting and more importantly my preparation.Time will reveal all. twitter.com/davidnips1/sta…

McGregor is eyeing a return to the octagon in 2022. As of now, the Irishman is recovering from his injury after undergoing surgery for his broken tibia and fibula.

'The Irishman' has lost four out of his last five fights inside the UFC. His last victory came against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor put on a scintillating display against 'Cowboy', securing a TKO victory inside the first 40 seconds of the bout.

Josh Thomson thinks Jorge Masvidal 'would murder' Conor McGregor if the two were to fight in the octagon

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson spoke about Conor McGregor's recent Twitter feuds with other UFC fighters on their podcast Weighing In.

Speaking on McGregor's latest social media battle with Jorge Masvidal, Thomson asserted that 'Gamebred' would have an easy day at the office if he were to face 'The Notorious' in the near future.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal stripped of his BMF title after pulling out of his fight against Leon Edwards 👀 #UFC Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal stripped of his BMF title after pulling out of his fight against Leon Edwards 👀 #UFC https://t.co/zy1d7u5bGU

He said:

"Masvidal would murder [Conor McGregor]. It wouldn't even be close. No, Masvidal would murder him... He would just destroy him. It wouldn't even be close."

Watch the full Weighing In podcast below:

