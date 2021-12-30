“I can understand Dana’s frustration with Jake Paul” - John McCarthy sides with UFC president; urges ‘The Problem Child’ to fight Anderson Silva

John McCarthy seemingly agrees with Dana White and has asserted that Jake Paul ought to face an opponent closer to his own size. A major criticism regarding Paul’s career is that he fights rival who are much smaller than him.

UFC president Dana White has been engaged in a war of words with Jake Paul over fighter pay and other issues over the past several months. White recently jibed at Paul and claimed that ‘The Problem Child’ should box someone his own size, perhaps Anderson Silva.

In an edition of the Weighing In podcast, former MMA referee John McCarthy concurred with Dana White and stated:

“I can understand Dana’s frustration with Jake Paul in the fact that he keeps attacking UFC fighters, as far as; he keeps trying to call out UFC fighters. And he’s always calling out guys that are weight classes below him. And I agree with Dana in that. It’s like, ‘Hey, take on somebody who is of your size. And I’m not even saying of your age.’ Because he’s pretty young; but someone who’s reasonably [his size]."

The former UFC referee then explained why Anderson Silva would be a decent opponent for Paul.

"If you want to go after the big names and stuff, go after Anderson Silva. He’s boxing. He’s 47 years old now; 46, 47, right? But he’s an actual boxer, and he is of your size. Because he’ll weigh the 190-some pounds, and he’ll be above that during the fight night. And he’s a UFC champion; way more than if you wanna say Tyron Woodley and stuff, as far as title defenses and all those things. Here’s a guy you could really make your name off.”

Watch John McCarthy address a potential Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight in the video below:

Anderson Silva is willing to fight Jake Paul and Logan Paul

John McCarthy is one of several combat sports personalities who are intrigued by a possible Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match. Addressing this dream fight, McCarthy said:

“From what I heard, that [Silva] was the number-one person that people wanted to see Jake Paul fight next. So, it’s out there. People are asking for it; they’re telling you what they want to see. So, do it. If you beat Anderson Silva, I’m gonna be very impressed.”

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has expressed his willingness to fight Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Silva noted:

“Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We'll see.”

TMZ @TMZ Anderson Silva's Down To Fight Jake Or Logan Paul, 'Everything's Possible' dlvr.it/S22J64 Anderson Silva's Down To Fight Jake Or Logan Paul, 'Everything's Possible' dlvr.it/S22J64

Neither Jake Paul’s nor Anderson Silva’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been announced as of yet.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim