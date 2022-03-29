Jon Jones openly accepts that previous fight against Dominick Reyes was a 'bad performance'; confirms LHW run all but over

Jon Jones gave fans an update regarding his illustrious UFC light heavyweight run.

Inarguably the most accomplished light heavyweight in the promotion's history, Jones admitted that his most recent fight against Dominick Reyes was a "bad performance." He also confirmed that his days in the division he once ruled with an iron fist are over. The former 205-pound kingpin wrote on Twitter:

"My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever."

Jon Jones hasn't fought since February 2020, when he walked away with a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes to retain his crown. In the eyes of many, Reyes was robbed of a championship coronation.

Before that, Jones defeated Thiago Santos via split decision at UFC 239. Even then, critics claimed that 'Bones' should have lost the title, owing to a poor performance against the Brazilian challenger.

Jones has since declared that his next move is to move up to heavyweight to pursue the division's top prize. He's been rumored to be next in line for a title clash against Francis Ngannou, but nothing ever came out of the rumblings.

Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones should fight Stipe Miocic for UFC interim heavyweight title

The UFC heavyweight division is in limbo as reigning titleholder Francis Ngannou is expected to miss at least nine months after going under surgery to treat his knee injury. On top of that, the Cameroonian's status is up in the air as he continues to be at a deadlock with the UFC regarding a contract extension.

With everything taken into consideration, UFC president Dana White revealed that an interim title could be in play. Former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier played matchmaker by pitching Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic as the fight to make at the top of the division. Cormier, on his DC & RC show, said:

"I think we’ll see another interim title. For me, what makes sense for that interim title is Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. I think you put those two together and then no matter who wins, when Francis comes back, you have a massive fight waiting for you. With Miocic, I think it’s time to give him some respect. If there’s going to be an interim title, they can’t not do it with Miocic."

