Jon Jones says he was hoping Las Vegas arrest video "got lost in some files"

A video recently surfaced from September of last year showing an intoxicated Jon Jones becoming heated and getting emotional as he's being detained by Las Vegas police.

Despite months passing since the original clip was captured, the footage has emerged online. To Jones' dismay, the footage has managed to find a way back to the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Posting on social media in response to the video, Jon Jones admitted that he hoped the video would never make its way into the public eye.

BONY @JonnyBones lol I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere lol I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere 😩

The disturbing recording shows Jon Jones pleading with the officers to end his life, which has begun raising concerns among his fanbase. After being placed under arrest, the 34-year-old can be heard saying this:

"Bro, hang me. Hurt me and kill me. What did I do?... A black man can't drink? Getting elected into the [UFC] Hall of Fame, and this is what I've got?"

While this is, of course, a bad time for Jones, the former Jackson-Wink representative has no plans to give up. In response to a message on Twitter, the MMA legend promised that his story is far from finished, assuring everyone that he aims to be the UFC heavyweight champion in the future.

BONY @JonnyBones 🗿 @PIutoP @JonnyBones @JonnyBones https://t.co/bspNqTlVzX No way my guy, the story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved twitter.com/piutop/status/… No way my guy, the story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved twitter.com/piutop/status/…

Will we ever see Jon Jones compete in the UFC again?

Jon Jones is considered by many to be the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history. His dominance of one of the toughest divisions over the years is quickly becoming just a shadow of what he's now known for.

A history of legal troubles is beginning to plague the man's legacy. It looks as if Jones can never stray too far away from problems when he is outside of the octagon.

Despite all of his distress, the American seems determined to make a historic comeback to the sport, this time as a heavyweight. He originally planned to fight Francis Ngannou for the title, but that never came to fruition as he couldn't agree with the UFC on contractual terms.

Luckily, the Hall-of-Famer seemingly wants to fight Stipe Miocic in his first fight in the division, as his tweet evidently implies.

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

Though it remains just rumors and speculation as of now, Jones' positive mindset means we should be able to expect him back competing in the cage sometime in the future.

