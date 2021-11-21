Jon Jones announces he will be competing in a grappling competition against undefeated Bellator fighter Jake Hager

Jon Jones has announced that he’s set to compete in a grappling competition against undefeated Bellator MMA heavyweight Jake Hager.

Hager previously competed in the world’s premier professional wrestling promotion, WWE, as Jack Swagger. He currently performs in AEW as Jake Hager. The 39-year-old professional wrestling star also competes in the sport of MMA. He’s a part of Bellator MMA’s heavyweight division and holds a professional MMA record of 3 wins and 1 NC (No Contest).

Addressing his upcoming grappling match against Jake Hager, Jon Jones posted a tweet that read as follows:

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger”

In response to Jon Jones’ tweet, a Twitter user indicated that Jake Hager is an AEW star and not a WWE superstar anymore. Jones replied by tweeting the following:

“Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet”

Meanwhile, Jake Hager responded to Jon Jones with the following tweet, claiming that the contracts for their grappling match are yet to be signed:

“First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right.”

Jon Jones is likely to make his highly anticipated heavyweight debut in 2022

Jon Jones’ most recent MMA fight was a light heavyweight bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. The fight saw Jones successfully defend his UFC light-heavyweight title via unanimous decision. The MMA legend vacated the title in August 2020.

‘Bones’ has been bulking up for a move to the heavyweight division. Earlier this year, Jon Jones’ UFC 165 fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones attended the Hall of Fame ceremony with his fiancée Jessie Moses and their children on September 23rd.

In the early hours of September 24th, Jon Jones was arrested in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident. He was accused of attacking his fiancée, threatening police officers, and head-butting the hood of a police car.

Jon Jones was subsequently charged with domestic battery and tampering with a vehicle. He posted bail a few hours after being arrested and later suggested that his battle with alcohol consumption may have played a factor in the incident.

Moreover, Jon Jones was temporarily suspended by longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn from the Jackson Wink Academy, the gym Jones has trained at for years due to the alleged domestic violence incident. ‘Bones’ has lately been training with Henry Cejudo at Jackson’s MMA Acoma gym.

Jon Jones has consistently maintained that he’d like to fight the winner of the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane UFC 270 matchup for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in 2022.

