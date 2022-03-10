Jorge Masvidal voices his support for Bryce Mitchell's comments on Tucker Carlson interview

Jorge Masvidal has thrown his support behind Bryce Mitchell after the latter made some polarizing comments during his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Masvidal clearly agrees with Mitchell's controversial take on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. On Twitter, 'Gamebred' shared an image of Mitchell with a text that read:

"I'm not going to fight for these politicians. I'm staying home and when the war comes to Arkansas, I will dig my boots in the ground, and die for everything I love."

Check out the tweet below:

The quote came from Mitchell's comments during the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference. It was played a number of times during the Fox News political talk show.

Mitchell also accused US President Joe Biden's family of profiting off the conflict. He told Carlson:

"I don't exactly know what their agenda is with the whole war on Russia, but I do know that all that money that's going to the Biden family through Hunter Biden... He's doesn't have the merit for that position he's got over there. They've used our tax dollars to bribe him a job. If you and me did what Nancy Pelosi did and got millions in stocks, we'd go to prison for insider trading but she does it and she's filthy rich."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's interview below:

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Nobody has described the American position on Ukraine as succinctly or as wisely as UFC Fighter @ThugnastyMMA Nobody has described the American position on Ukraine as succinctly or as wisely as UFC Fighter @ThugnastyMMA https://t.co/BCMfnniKPV

Bryce Mitchell wanted Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington to bury the hatchet

Bryce Mitchell fought on the same card as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Before the grudge match took place, 'Thug Nasty' revealed that he was hoping to see the rivals bury the hatchet. He said:

"I kinda hate to see the personal attacks, you know what I mean? I kinda hope after the fight they just kinda hug it out. But I hate to see all that personal – it gets so personal. Because I think, overall, they’re both probably pretty good people. And I don’t know who’s gonna win, brother."

Watch the full interview below:

However, Masvidal and Covington are clearly still at odds with one another after going the distance for five rounds. The duo of former training partners refused to shake hands after the fight and even traded a few more verbal jabs with each other.

