"DC is doing it for the clickbait" - Josh Thomson on Daniel Cormier saying Jon Jones won't win heavyweight title

Josh Thomson isn't convinced by Daniel Cormier's opinion on Jon Jones' chances of winning the UFC heavyweight title. Cormier recently stated that he believes Jones will not be able to capture the heavyweight strap if he chooses to make the move up.

Thomson disagreed with Cormier's sentiment and added that 'DC' was just trying to get attention with his comments. During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, the former UFC fighter said:

"Do I think that Jon Jones Is going to be a champion at some point? Absolutely. I think he will. I'm not favoring the 'DC' comment. 'DC' is doing it for the clickbait, ladies, and gentlemen. That's what 'DC' does. He does it in the gym too, with us. And he gets us all riled up. He's great at that."

Fans are waiting to see whether Jones, arguably the greatest fighter of all time, will finally make his highly-anticipated move up to heavyweight. Cormier shared his thoughts on what he thinks lies ahead for his former foe during a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC.

'DC' said:

“I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight, and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose - to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou. I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem. It’s not that Jones has gotten worse, it’s just that these guys are a different level of heavyweight.”

It's no secret that Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones aren't the best of friends. The two have locked horns twice inside the octagon. Jones emerged victorious on both occasions, at UFC 182 and UFC 214.

However, the result of their UFC 214 showdown was later ruled a no-contest after 'Bones' tested positive for a turinabol metabolite, a banned substance.

Jon Jones wants Francis Ngannou to beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Jon Jones recently shared that he would prefer a fight against Francis Ngannou over Ciryl Gane. Ngannou and Gane are set to square off in the main event of UFC 270 in a title-unification bout. The winner is rumored to be welcoming Jones to the heavyweight division.

'Bones' took to Twitter following the announcement of the upcoming heavyweight championship fight, hinting at his desire to fight the victor.

BONY @JonnyBones I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January

Jones, during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, explained that a Ngannou win would benefit himself and the UFC. 'The Predator' is the biggest name in the heavyweight division right now, and a fight against him guarantees more pay for 'Bones'.

The former light heavyweight champion said:

"I think it changes why the pay will be [if Ciryl Gane beats Francis Ngannou]. I don't think it's a mega-fight [me vs. Gane]... I think he's talented and he's great for the sport, he's very marketable. But he's still relatively unknown to the general public and so I'm excited for either challenge. I think they present two completely different puzzles. But yeah, Francis is definitely a bigger star. It'll be a lot of money lost if Francis were to lose, but I don't care who wins the fight, I just want the championship."

