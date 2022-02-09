Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz watch LeBron James and the LA Lakers from courtside seats

As Kamaru Usman recovers from the effects of his recent ligament surgery on his hand, he was recently seen watching LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks from courtside seats in Los Angeles.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' posted a series of videos on his Instagram capturing his time spent courtside along with his manager and Dominance MMA founder, Ali Abdelaziz.

In a video that he has since deleted, Usman turned the camera towards Ali Abdelaziz, catching him in an awkward position. However, keen-eyed fans preserved the footage before Usman could take it off the public platform. He was also seen sporting an iconic 'Nigerian Nightmare' necklace to go with his outfit.

Mac O☁️ @MacsPinion @USMAN84kg @AliAbdelaziz00 Kamaru Usman and Ali were at the Lakers game when Kamaru caught Ali picking his nose Kamaru Usman and Ali were at the Lakers game when Kamaru caught Ali picking his nose 😂 @USMAN84kg @AliAbdelaziz00 https://t.co/gs9Ble5ooq

Kamaru Usman could not help but share clips of Lakers bigwigs LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their element at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James (left) & Anthony Davis (right) [Image Credits- @usman84kg on Instagram]

However, the Lakers enjoyed a poor showing at best as Giannis Antetokounmpo's sharp-shooting Bucks routed LeBron James and Co. with the final scoreboard reading 131-116.

Kamaru Usman commemorates his collaboration with musicians Burna Boy and Wizkid

In a new post on social media, Kamaru Usman harked back to his collaboration with two Afrobeats artists in a freshly-minted single.

Usman recently made an appearance in a video for a song titled B. D'OR that was produced by his compatriot Burna Boy. It also featured the Lagos-based artist Wizkid.

Usman took to Instagram to share a picture from the set of the music video with his fans all over the world. The trio were captured sharing the stage, clad in formal attire.

"The [African] Giants" read the caption of Usman's post.

The Grammy award-winning Nigerian duo released the single on December 14, 2021. The track was inspired by one of the most coveted accolades awarded to professional football players, the Ballon d'Or.

The awardee is hailed as the best football player in the world. Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi was most recently crowned the recipient of the prestigious trophy for the seventh time back in December 2021.

