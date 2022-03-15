Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 scorecard

According to the official scorecard, Kamaru Usman unanimously beat Colby Covington in their rematch at UFC 268.

Usman TKO'd Covington during their first meeting at UFC 245. The rematch went the distance but 'The Nigerian Nightmare' still prevailed, winning via unanimous decision.

The fight was arguably close but Usman still got the nod from all three judges. The official scorecard stated the reigning champ beating 'Chaos,' 48-47,48-47 and 49-46.

It was hard to tell who won the first round but all three judges handed it to Usman. The champ then sealed the win in the second after rocking Covington twice. Rounds three to five were a tug of war, but two judges saw the champion winning two of the final three rounds.

In his disbelief, Covington claimed that he had clearly won the third and championship rounds. In an interview with Submission Radio in November, he stressed:

“I clearly won that fight three to two. The third, fourth, and fifth round were my rounds – and even if you were looking on a different side of the scope, I think you could see me winning the first round too. It was very close and competitive. After ten rounds, the people see what happened. We fought two times. At the ten rounds, at the worst, I’m winning six rounds to four."

Watch Covington's full interview below:

Kamaru Usman open to third fight with Colby Covington but badly wants Saul "Canelo" Alvarez

Kamaru Usman was cage-side when Colby Covington beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Right then and there, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' hinted that he might consider a trilogy fight with 'Chaos' under the right conditions.

However, it appears that Usman's focus at the moment is on undisputed boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. According to the UFC welterweight king, the fight against Alvarez needs to happen at all costs, be it in boxing or MMA.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"We’re real fighters and they expect us to come in and participate in their sport [boxing], their art. That’s why Ali [Abdelaziz] said that [Alvarez is a coward]. But at the end of the day, I’m willing to step in there. I’ve got the ‘cojones’ to step in there. So it is what it is, but I do think that fight 100 percent needs to happen. The pound-for-pound vs. the pound-for-pound. Everyone says it can’t be done until they see it done. I’ve said it before, I will stop him.”

