"Leon Edwards never pressed any charges" - Kelvin Gastelum on Jorge Masvidal allegedly being charged after scuffle with Colby Covington

Kelvin Gastelum took a dig at Colby Covington as Jorge Masvidal was reportedly charged after his altercation with 'Chaos'. Referring to the famous three-piece and a soda incident between Leon Edwards and 'Gamebred', Gastelum said that 'Rocky' never pressed any charges. The 30-year old wrote on Twitter:

"Leon Edwards never pressed any charges"

Check out the tweet below:

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum Leon Edwards never pressed any charges Leon Edwards never pressed any charges https://t.co/DdtiNPxPNg

A recent octagon encounter at UFC 272 was not enough to settle the ongoing feud between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The duo reportedly got into a brawl at the Papi Steakhouse in Miami on Monday night. Andy Slater of Fox Sports Radio was the first to break the news on Twitter. Slater wrote:

"SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. Police have been called."

Check out the tweet below:

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.



Police have been called. SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.Police have been called.

Later, police reports revealed that Covington suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on the wrist during the scuffle. 'Chaos' claimed that he was attacked by Masvidal on his way out of the Papi Steakhouse.

'Gamebred' reportedly sucker punched Covington twice in the face and is facing possible felony charges. Masvidal also challenged the California native to show his face in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night(via @GamebredFighter According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) https://t.co/psEJINBHkn

The scuffle between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal quickly rose to stardom in 2019 with three highlight-reel knockout victories. However, the famous 'three piece and a soda' incident also immensely contributed to Masvidal's popularity.

The incident occurred at UFC London after 'Gamebred's' knockout win over Darren Till in March 2019. Masvidal was speaking to Laura Sanko backstage when Leon Edwards called him out.

'Gamebred' walked towards Edwards with his hands behind his back and landed a flurry of punches, leaving 'Rocky' with a cut on his face.

Watch a clip of the altercation below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Masvidal later described the combination of punches as a 'three piece and a soda' which has now cemented its place in MMA pop culture. In an interview following the incident, 'Gamebred' told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"As I’m walking to him, I got my hands behind my back to signal [that] I’m not coming here for problems. But he put his hands up like this in some video and he walks towards me. Well, where I’m from if you do that you’re going to punch me in the face and that’s not going to happen, Leon...You’re not going to get a hit off on me. So I had to give him the three piece with the soda and then just glide out of there, you know?"

Watch Masvidal's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by David Andrew