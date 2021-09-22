"You need to take him down and get on top" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's intense corner work leads fellow Dagestani Saygid Izagakhmaev to victory

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been known for his corner work with American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammates ever since his retirement.

During the recently concluded Abdulmanap Memorial event hosted by Eagle FC, the former UFC lightweight champion was seen providing valuable insights to his AKA training partner Saygid Izagakhmaev during the break between rounds one and two.

"You need to take him down and get on top. Your back was against the cage and the judges can give him the round," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib continued to share his wisdom as the bout progressed.

"Stretch him out, go higher! Keep going, attack his neck. Go back, don't stop, Saygid! Throw your leg in. Hit him again and put your arm in. Choke him," he added.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov coach Saygid Izagakhmaev towards victory below:

Izagakhmaev made maximum use of Khabib's advice and finished his welterweight opponent Maxim Butorin with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Islam Makhachev, the No.5-ranked contender in his division, had also accompanied 'The Eagle' on the sidelines during the event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov turned 33 this week, is there any chance for him to make a UFC comeback?

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrated his 33rd birthday on September 20. The unbeaten Russian mixed martial artist announced his retirement from the sport in October last year following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Fans of 'The Eagle' still believe that he'll make a UFC comeback someday in the future.

ESPN @espn Khabib Nurmagomedov turns 33 today.



He once trained for a fight by swimming upstream in a freezing river 😳



Incidentally, Khabib Nurmagomedov's rival in the GOAT debate — Georges St-Pierre — took a break from MMA at the age of 32. He vacated his welterweight belt after a successful title defense against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013.

However, GSP returned four years later to successfully challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title at UFC 217.

There are expectations that Khabib might similarly return to the UFC and move up a division in the future.

Chael Sonnen recently speculated that returning welterweight legend Nick Diaz might challenge Khabib after a dominant win over Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 this week.

