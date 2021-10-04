"Today I was rooting for Man City" - Khabib Nurmagomedov switches allegiance a day after supporting Manchester United

Khabib Nurmagomedov caused quite a stir on social media by backing Manchester City in their game against Liverpool on Sunday night.

Outside of his passion for mixed martial arts, it’s been well documented that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a huge association football fan. There have been rumors of him playing for a Russian third tier side. He’s also expressed his love for the sport many times. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see just how many footballers he’s become close friends with in recent years.

This past weekend, as part of his visit to the United Kingdom, Khabib Nurmagomedov went to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play for Manchester United in their game against Everton at Old Trafford. While they may have drawn 1-1, 'The Eagle' was able to meet a string of United legends including Alex Ferguson, Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba.

However, just one day later, the great Khabib Nurmagomedov made some waves by switching allegiance to support Manchester City in their showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

“It was amazing atmosphere today, but the game was even better. Today I was rooting for @mancity. I just love this sport”

Khabib Nurmagomedov - a fan of the sport first

The caption indicates that Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t align himself with one specific team. Instead, he just has a great admiration of football and everything that comes with it. In the match in question, Manchester City battled their way to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a result that actually favored Manchester United in the race for the Premier League title.

Nobody knows whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever try his hand at a professional venture into the land of football. However, that doesn’t appear to be the point of his visits to these two legendary stadiums. Khabib, like many fans from around the world, wanted to go and witness some of the very best players compete in the Premier League - a division many consider to be the most elite in Europe and perhaps even the world.

