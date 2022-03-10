"You should have remembered this name" - Khabib Nurmagomedov trolls Joe Rogan for mispronouncing Umar Nurmagomedov's surname at UFC 272

Khabib Nurmagomedov hilarioulsy trolled Joe Rogan for butchering his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov's name at UFC 272.

Rogan, who conducts post-fight interviews during pay-per-views, had a rare slip-up when he mispronounced the Russian fighter's surname. On Instagram, the former UFC lightweight champion shared a video of Rogan's blooper with the caption:

"[Joe Rogan] you should have remembered this name 😄 [Umar Nurmagomedov] is a problem 👊"

Check out the post below:

Umar lived up to his legendary family name when he made easy work of his opponent Brian Kelleher during last Saturday's pay-per-view event. The Dagestani emerged fairly unscathed from the featherweight bout only absorbing a single significant strike from Kelleher.

Nurmagomedov landed a head kick in the first round, prompting Kelleher to initiate the clinch. From there, the undefeated prospect took his opponent's back and locked in a rear-naked choke for the win.

The 26-year-old now has 14 wins under his belt. His submission win over Kelleher marks his second victory under the UFC banner.

Umar Nurmagomedov was referred to as the new Khabib Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov is certainly on the right path if he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his iconic cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov. After earning a dominant win at UFC 272, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is of the opinion that Umar could be the second coming of Khabib.

During an episode of his Believe You Me podcast with co-host Anthony Smith, 'The Count' said:

"Umar Nurmagomedov, I mean, it is the new [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. I mean, how impressive was he… Whatever weight division he is in, he’s gonna be a contender 100%."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Prior to UFC 272, the last time Umar fought was against Sergey Morozov in a bantamweight bout in Januaru 2021. He scored an emphatic win by submission to make a statement on his promotional debut.

Impressively, Nurmagomedov didn't appear to be hindered by his recent move to the featherweight division. After a spectacular showing against Kelleher, he is now expected to face a ranked opponent or a fellow highly-touted prospect.

Edited by David Andrew