"We're too big for the guy" - Khamzat Chimaev believes Conor McGregor will not respond to his and Darren Till's offer

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev (L) and Conor McGregor (R) [Images via Instagram - @khamzat_chimaev and @thenotoriousmma]
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Mar 24, 2022 02:12 PM IST
News

Khamzat Chimaev doesn't think Conor McGregor will respond to his offer to join him in the gym. Currently training with Darren Till, Chimaev believes both him and 'The Gorilla' are too big for McGregor.

'Borz' also claimed that he is bigger than Kamaru Usman, and McGregor could probably fight the welterweight champion instead of him. However, Chimaev still stands by his offer to help train the Irishman for his return to the octagon. The Swede understands McGregor seeking a welterweight title shot as 'Notorious' is immensely famous. Chimaev recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"No I don't think so. I didn't hear something about that. I don't think so the guy will fight with me and Darren because we're too big for the guy. I fight 84' [185 lbs]. I'm too big for him and Usman smaller than me, I have seen him in the life. Maybe he can fight with that guy. Yeah, we can help him if he want. If he wanna be back. I talk about his famous. You know, the guy is ten times famous than me. He can make that claim. Everyone understands this is business."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Chimaev revealed that he would be happy to see McGregor beat Usman in a potential matchup. 'The Wolf' also proposed a matchup against McGregor if the Irishman can get past Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly offered to help Conor McGregor beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Having been out of action for almost a year, Conor McGregor wants a title shot against Kamaru Usman on his return to the octagon. Khamzat Chimaev understands McGregor wanting a title shot ahead of him and offered to help him prepare for the return.

Usman had quite the reaction to McGregor's callout 🤭(via @USMAN84kg) https://t.co/2FUsEpQkbi

However, this is not the first time Chimaev has offered to help 'Notorious'. McGregor previously claimed that 'Borz' had offered to help him ahead of his title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. The Irishman wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon b**ch. Chechnya knows! F**k those eagles mma pu****s, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no s**t! Never peace."

Edited by Avinash Tewari
हिन्दी