Khamzat Chimaev hilariously reveals the only way Kamaru Usman can survive 'unrealistic' Canelo Alvarez boxing match

Kamaru Usman has been trying to set up a boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez, and Khamzat Chimaev has found it highly amusing, to say the least. The Chechen-born Swede has poked fun at Usman time and again for calling out boxing's pound-for-pound king.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev Canelo should be very afraid this is the guy to knock him out 🤷🏻‍♂️ Canelo should be very afraid this is the guy to knock him out 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/YZAe29Mwgh

Chimaev has been training with Liverpudlian middleweight Darren Till, and their newfound "bromance" has been the talk of the town. The two UFC standouts recently made an appearance on The Triple C and Schmo Show at The Schmozone Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the conversation, 'Borz' shared his thoughts about Kamaru Usman's call-outs of Canelo. He said:

"You have to be realistic, brother... I can't say I can beat in boxing and Canelo because I'm not [a] stupid guy. I don't understand how it works, the guy [Canelo] all his life did boxing... he killed so many good guys, how you [Usman] can say 'I'm gonna beat [or] knock him out'?"

Chimaev and Cejudo went on to discuss how this is an obvious "money grab." The undefeated welterweight hilariously suggested how Usman could survive a potential Canelo boxing bout. He said:

"Only one way [Usman can] fight Canelo, if they make the fight [for] 1 second. Just like, you know, start and finish. Then you can survive."

Watch the conversation below:

Khamzat Chimaev may be in line to face Kamaru Usman if he can dominate Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

In one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in UFC's welterweight division, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev takes on No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns. UFC president Dana White recently opined that this fight could serve as a No.1-contender's match.

Despite being ranked No.11 and having fought just one contender from the top 15, 'Borz' is a sizeable favorite against 'Durinho'. The Allstars Training Center protege is a force unlike anything we've seen before in the octagon. In four UFC fights, Chimaev has absorbed just one significant strike.

If Chimaev vs. Burns is a close fight, the winner may have to face No.1-ranked Colby Covington to earn their crack at 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and the gold he carries. However, if the fight is a one-sided domination, there is every possibility that the winner will fight for the 170lbs title next.

