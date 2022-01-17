Khamzat Chimaev posts marvelously edited picture of himself and Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev has posted a hilarious edited picture of himself and Conor McGregor.

On Twitter, Chimaev posted a photoshopped image of himself and McGregor dressed in Spiderman costumes. The image is a reference to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home film that features multiple Spider-Man protagonists working as a team.

The 27-year-old Khamzat Chimaev once self-admittedly flew all the way to Ireland to fight Conor McGregor. This was when McGregor’s feud against Khabib Nurmagomedov was at its peak in the year 2018.

Nevertheless, the young Russian fighter wasn’t able to reach McGregor, as he was apprehended by the authorities in Ireland. Following this, Chimaev made his UFC debut in 2020 and swiftly established himself as one of the most talked-about fighters in the organization. What remained the same, however, was Chimaev’s feud with McGregor.

'Borz' has noted that he disapproves of Conor McGregor’s comments against Khabib Nurmagomedov and his religion. Both Chimaev and Nurmagomedov are devout Muslims from Russia.

Meanwhile, in November 2021, McGregor claimed that ‘Borz’ had offered to help him beat up archrival Nurmagomedov. Furthermore, in a recent video posted by Frontkick.online, Chimaev is seen labeling McGregor a “chicken".

Criticizing a teammate who’s supposedly a fan of McGregor’s, Chimaev said:

"He loses like McGregor does. He acts like McGregor. I don't know why. I told him, you should try be like Khamzat Chimaev instead. I'm better. Undefeated, undisputed champion. All weight brother. Man, McGregor is a chicken."

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t shy away from acknowledging Conor McGregor’s accomplishments

Khamzat Chimaev has consistently maintained that he’d like to face Conor McGregor. While Chimaev has fought at welterweight and middleweight, 'The Notorious' has competed at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return later this year. Neither the Irishman’s nor Chimaev’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been confirmed as of yet, although 'Borz' is rumored to be fighting Gilbert Burns in April.

Despite constantly jibing at McGregor, Chimaev doesn’t shy away from acknowledging the accolades that ‘Notorious’ has earned in the MMA realm. In an appearance on the Hustle MMA podcast late last year, ‘Borz’ praised McGregor for his accomplishments in the sport of MMA.

Chimaev stated:

“Well, I don’t know. The man was a two-division champion; was the number-one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He has money. He has everything. Why would he still want it?”

Chimaev went on to note that he doesn't know what exactly sparked McGregor's decline, and that it's not easy to become UFC champion.

“I don’t know what happened, but the fact is he was a good fighter. Being a two-division champion isn’t like beating drunk guys up in the street.”

