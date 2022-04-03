"I was doing push-ups and squats" - When Khamzat Chimaev spent time in police custody after he landed in Ireland to 'beat up' Conor McGregor 

Khamzat Chimaev recently recalled details of his time in police custody in Ireland. Chimaev thought of paying a visit to Conor McGregor to teach the Irishman a lesson for insulting Khabib Nurmgomedov.

Chimaev was apparently picked up by special forces as soon as he exited the airport in Ireland. 'Borz' claims to have spent 8-9 hours in police custody without being interrogated despite having Swedish citizenship. The 27-year-old also revealed that he spent his time in custody exercising. In a video uploaded to the YouTube channel Smesh Bros, Khamzat Chimaev can be seen saying:

"At first, I landed in Ireland and was hassled for sometime at the airport, but then they let me go. As soon as I got out of the airport I was met by some special services and they didn't allow me to stay. I didn't quite understand the reason because my English was way worse at the time. So they kept me in a police station for like eight hours... No they didn't [interrogate me]. They just kept in a cell for 8-9 hours. I was doing pushups and squats while there. Then they told me that I have to leave back home and took me to the airport and that was it. [translation via Smesh Bros]"

Chimaev does not seem to have held on to his grudge against McGregor, considering he recently invited 'Notorious' to train with him.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev detail the incident below:

Khamzat Chimaev wants to take over the sport

'Borz' currently holds a perfect 10-0 professional record, including four bonus-winning UFC victories. The surging Swede prospect has quickly risen to contender status at 170lbs with rumors of many fighters ducking him.

Khamzat Chimaev is now scheduled to face former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9. The Chechen native recently sent a chilling message in a video uploaded to BlockAccess' YouTube channel. While hyping himself up, Chimaev revealed his intentions to take over the sport. Shadowboxing in the pool, the 27-year old said:

"Last night I was in there, the eight meter alligators, I submit them. When I was in Dubai, I catch a shark, did an armbar. When lions see me, they run around. Nobody see this animal like here, brother. This animal take over. The champion s**t, brother. I'm the king. I am the king, brother. I take over everything. I take over this game. Smash everybody."

Watch Chimaev's training video below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari