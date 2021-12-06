"I don't like what all happened with him" - Khamzat Chimaev explains why he refused to go on Mike Tyson's podcast

Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he refused to appear on Mike Tyson’s podcast. Chimaev noted that he doesn’t “like what all happened with” Tyson, referencing the boxing legend’s history of legal and drug issues.

In an edition of the Hustle MMA podcast, it was revealed that Khamzat Chimaev had turned down an offer to appear on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. Chimaev stated:

“Ali said Mike Tyson also wants something, but I didn’t go. I didn’t have much desire to do that. As a fighter, an athlete, I really like him. But I don’t like what all happened with him – The violence, the pills, the marijuana, then Muslims, it’s strange. But I still respect him – Both as a fighter and as a person. He went through a lot of things and because of this, he broke down, did a lot of bad things. And no one knows what will happen to me. It can happen to anyone. A good, normal person, but something happens and you end up in a mental hospital. I don’t judge anyone, but I just didn’t want to go.”

Khamzat Chimaev also noted that unlike Mike Tyson – who self-admittedly used to experience intense fear before his fights – he doesn't feel fear.

A devout Muslim, 'Borz' expressed his disapproval of Mike Tyson’s previous run-ins with the law and struggles with substance abuse. Chimaev insinuated that Tyson embraced Islam several years back but was in contradiction to Islamic values due to his aforementioned issues.

Khamzat Chimaev’s countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov, too, echoed similar sentiments, albeit after his appearance on Tyson’s podcast.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev’s appearance on the Hustle MMA podcast in the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev is on a quest to become one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time

Many view Khamzat Chimaev as a future UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. In an appearance on the Hustle MMA podcast, Chimaev reiterated that he aims to become an MMA legend. The Chechnya-born Swedish fighter is likely just one win away from a UFC welterweight title shot in 2022.

That said, while Khamzat Chimaev appears to be on the fast track to the top, his next fight and exact comeback date are shrouded in mystery. Among other notable opponents, Chimaev has most prominently been campaigning for a fight against MMA megastar Nate Diaz.

Fans can expect additional details on Chimaev’s much-awaited return to the octagon to unravel in the days to come. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson is rumored to be facing YouTube megastar Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in early 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Logan Paul on rumours linking him to an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson: "What happens if I beat Mike Tyson? I beat up an old man, that's not cool… Do people wanna watch that? I'm telling you, I would f***ing beat Mike Tyson. If people would watch that fight, yeah I'd do it." Logan Paul on rumours linking him to an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson: "What happens if I beat Mike Tyson? I beat up an old man, that's not cool… Do people wanna watch that? I'm telling you, I would f***ing beat Mike Tyson. If people would watch that fight, yeah I'd do it." https://t.co/cdPxa6pX6b

Edited by C. Naik