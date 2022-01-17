"I'm gonna finish him faster than Usman did" - Khamzat Chimaev warns Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev has sent a clear message to Colby Covington as his ascent through the division continues.

In the last few years, there have been very few fighters who have been as dominant - and impressive - as Khamzat Chimaev. The man known as 'Borz' is 4-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With a rumored fight against Gilbert Burns seemingly being right around the corner, there's every chance he could go on to do some incredible things in the promotion.

Colby Covington, on the other hand, is one of the most notorious names in all of mixed martial arts right now. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Chimaev wants to fight him:

“Colby is talking - I want to fight with this guy. I want to finish him faster than Unman did. I’m going to finish him in the first minute, and then people will understand my level.”

They're on different paths right now but, eventually, it doesn't seem outlandish at all to suggest Chimaev vs Covington will transpire. It could even be as early as late 2022 if the UFC plays its cards right.

What's next for Colby Covington?

It'd be an understatement to say Colby Covington isn't everyone's cup of tea. However, even if you don't like him personally, it's tough not to respect what he can do inside the octagon.

His most recent outing saw him once again take Kamaru Usman to the limit, only to fall short via decision. Some wondered what would be next for him in the aftermath, and the answer was a simple one - Jorge Masvidal.

The former best friends and teammates have developed a real hatred of one another across the last couple of years and it's time for them to settle it at UFC 272.

Also Read Article Continues below

The fight is currently scheduled to serve as the main event on March 5 in Las Vegas. While the winner isn't guaranteed another title shot, they may end up having to tackle Khamzat Chimaev (provided he can beat Gilbert Burns).

Edited by John Cunningham