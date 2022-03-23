"Could be the 2nd coming of Conor McGregor"- Michael Bisping has high hopes after seeing Paddy Pimblett get his 2nd win in the UFC

Michael Bisping has suggested that he has high hopes for Paddy Pimblett after he secured the second win of his UFC career. Pimblett beat Kazula Vargas via first-round submission at UFC London on March 19th.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, MMA legend Michael Bisping addressed Pimblett’s fight and the incredible fan support he received before, during, and after. Asserting that Pimblett could eventually become an MMA megastar like Conor McGregor, Bisping stated:

“Paddy Pimblett; people’s main event in many ways. It’s crazy what Paddy’s done. He has really taken the imagination, the UFC world by storm. Paddy talks the talk, walks the walk, talks a lot of sh**, starts fights in the UFC hotel, throwing down with Ilia Topuria. But he’s backed it up, man.”

Pimblett predicted that UFC president Dana White was going to have goosebumps when he saw what he brings to the table. Bisping referenced this and noted that he knows, for a fact, that White was impressed by ‘The Baddy.’ Additionally, ‘The Count’ labeled Pimblett as a “burgeoning megastar.” Praising Pimblett, Bisping added:

“You weaponize your self-belief. And that’s what he (Pimblett) did. And he makes it so; he’s so confident. I think that intimidates a lot of his opponents. And listen, listen, the man’s a lot of fun. Outside in the O2 Arena carpark, people were going crazy. They were all chanting, ‘Ooh, Paddy The Baddy.’ Jumping on the roofs of cars and all kinds of sh**; it’s crazy to see; could be the second coming of Conor McGregor.”

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Paddy Pimblett’s win and more in the video below:

Paddy Pimblett aims to earn as much money as Conor McGregor and help his city

During his post-fight press conference segment at UFC London, Pimblett notably insinuated that he aims to earn millions of dollars just like Conor McGregor has. ‘The Baddy’ claimed that he’d then use the money to help underprivileged children in his native Liverpool. Pimblett said:

"My city keeps me grounded. I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor lad. Then no child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again. I'm gonna give back to my city. Something I've been planning on doing the past few months is to start me own charity and think after this fight I'm gonna get it done."

Presently, it’s unclear as to who UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett will fight next. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor recently revealed that in his comeback fight after his ongoing injury hiatus, he’d like to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

