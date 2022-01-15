"Just absolutely disgusting" - Michael Bisping reacts to attack on Conor McGregor's pub

Michael Bisping has condemned the attack on Conor McGregor’s pub. The pub in question is the Black Forge Inn in McGregor’s native Dublin, Ireland.

The MMA megastar’s pub was reportedly attacked by two men who hurled petrol bombs at its premises late on Wednesday, January 12th. McGregor wasn’t present on the premises at the time of the attack. Furthermore, as reported by ESPN, the pub’s representatives revealed that no one was hurt in the attack.

The An Garda Siochana (Irish national police service) is currently investigating the incident of “attempted criminal damage.” In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping addressed the incident and stated:

“Apparently, according to witnesses, or yeah, it must be witnesses, from what I read – It was two guys, they threw the petrol bombs, and then they escaped on scooters.”

The UFC Hall of Famer added that the scooters used in the attack on Conor McGregor’s pub were probably stolen. ‘The Count’ insinuated that even if the scooters are identified in potential camera footage, it’s unlikely to lead back to the attackers as they likely used someone else’s scooters. Bisping continued:

“You know, you’ve gotta be f**king useless to use your own moped. I mean, who the f**k rides a moped in this day and age if you’re a self-respecting man anyway. A self-respecting man would not be rolling around throwing f**king petrol bombs through a pub window in the middle of the night anyway. So, scratch all of that. Forget what I said there, you know what I mean? We’re not dealing with normal people. We’re not dealing with the best people, high-level people, or even smart people because they’re out there in the middle of the f**king night, in the darkness, throwing petrol bombs through windows. And then, they’re leaving bombs at the front door. I mean, just absolutely disgusting. It really is.”

Watch Michael Bisping address the attack on Conor McGregor’s pub below:

Charles Oliveira is willing to face Conor McGregor in his comeback fight

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor have lately expressed interest in facing one another. ‘The Notorious’ is still recovering from a leg injury he suffered in July 2021 and is expected to return to the octagon later this year.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Speaking to Sherdog, Oliveira suggested that he’d like to serve as McGregor’s first opponent when he returns from his injury hiatus. ‘Do Bronx’ also noted that their fight doesn’t necessarily have to take place at lightweight:

“I’m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight, or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready.”

