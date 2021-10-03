"I don't believe just not drinking is enough" - Michael Bisping strongly suggests Jon Jones get anger management in light of recent domestic battery charge

Michael Bisping has strongly suggested that Jon Jones get anger management sessions in light of his recent domestic battery charge. In a recent episode of his podcast, Bisping gave his take on Jon Jones' situation.

Reacting to police audio released of Jon Jones' arrest via MMA WRAP UP, Bisping said:

"Listen, I said it last time I've always had good interactions with Jon. This is inexcusable and he's came out and he's said he's gonna stop drinking... I was around this stuff when I was a kid. From what I've read she's not pressing charges... it's disgusting, domestic violence is disgraceful, certainly from someone like Jon Jones. Jones fucked up once again and it's just disgusting. He's a man with the world at his feet, he's clearly got some f****** demons. He needs some help, some professional help. I don't believe just not drinking is enough, I think he needs to go through some kind of counseling, anger management for sure. The anger management really helps, so that's a strong suggestion. He's obviously gonna stay off any kind of drinks or drugs and kind of substances and he's gotta f****** beg for forgiveness."

Watch Bisping's take on Jon Jones' situation below:

Bisping clarified that he does not support 'Bones' in this situation. He also revealed anger management has helped him in his personal life and that it could possibly help the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle on September 24. This happened just a few hours after his fight against Alexander Gustaffson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Jon Jones recently posted an Instagram story with fiancée Jessie Moses

Police reports suggested that Jon Jones was accused of assaulting his fiancée Jessie Moses. Presumably in response, 'Bones' recently uploaded a story to his Instagram handle. In it, the 34-year-old is seen kissing Jessie Moses as John Legend's Stay With You plays in the background. The Instagram story has left fans confused about the status of their current relationship.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again https://t.co/H9mgK9vLRN

