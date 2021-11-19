"Utter f**ing nonsense" - Michael Bisping trashes Triller Fight Club's Triad Combat concept of a triangle ring

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the creation and impending debut of Triller Fight Club’s Triad Combat.

A few weeks back, it was confirmed that Triller would be pushing forward with plans for their Triad Combat “promotion.” It will see them implement a triangle ring and, alongside that, they’ll blend together rules from boxing and mixed martial arts.

It’ll essentially serve as a stand-up form of combat, with MMA-style gloves and spinning back fists being permitted. Outside of that, there are no wrestling, submission, elbow or knee-based rules being allowed by Triller.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who has seen his fair share of wacky stuff over the years, gave his thoughts on the whole concept during a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast.

“Utter f***ing nonsense, is what I’ll say to that.

“It’s the triangle ring. That’s ridiculous. Imagine a big guy, you corner them. Look at that. All you’re gonna do is get them in the corner and they’re going nowhere. You just back them in the corner and there’s no way of escaping.”

Triller is well aware of the fact that this is going to be polarizing and they know that they’re going to be taking a huge financial risk. Still, it doesn’t seem to bother them a whole lot.

Where will Triller go next?

Triller spent big money to lure Jake Paul to their platform, but after the Teofimo Lopez debacle, one has to wonder how much longer they’ve got left in the game.

Triad Combat is the sort of hail mary that could work if they’re able to catch lightning in a bottle. If they aren’t, though, it could be a one-and-done type situation.

The card for next weekend's event is as follows:

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Sigmon

Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Will Triller be able to pull off the unthinkable and get a boost from this event? Only time will tell.

