'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla claims he is more famous than Cristiano Ronaldo 

Hasbulla Magomedov, aka 'Mini Khabib', recently claimed that he is more famous than Cristiano Ronaldo. Magomedov's comments were a reaction to his arch-rival Abdu Rozik recently being spotted with the soccer superstar.

According to the Dagestani internet sensation, Ronaldo's skill set is limited to passing the ball in a match. Magomedov said in a recent interview with Caleb Pressley on Barstool Sports:

"I couldn't care less about Ronaldo. I'm more famous than him. The only thing he does in a match is pass the ball."

Watch Hasbulla's interview with Pressley below:

Magomedov, also known as General Vgorode, shot to fame on TikTok, producing prank-focused and mock MMA content. However, Magomedov is nowhere close to Ronaldo as far as Instagram followers are concerned. He has 2 million followers compared to the Portuguese superstar's 422 million.

The 19-year old has a long-standing feud against Tajik rapper Abdu Rozik, with talks of a potential fight. Rozik initially became famous for his unique ability to rap in Tajik and later attracted attention due to his rumored bout against Magomedov.

Rozik was recently in attendance at Old Trafford during Manchester United's game against Watford. While there, Rozik met Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, among other Red Devils stars.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is opposed to the idea of Hasbulla fighting Abdu Rozik

While Hasbulla grew up with Growth Hormone Deficiency, his opponent Rozik had rickets and couldn't bear the expense of treatment. The idea of a fight between the two was severely criticized by the Russian Dwarf Association, who found it 'unethical'.

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov is also opposed to the idea of a potential encounter between Hasbik and Rozik. According to 'The Eagle', Magomedov and Rozik would do better to join forces and work towards creating a better world. Nurmagomedov recently said of a potential fight between the internet sensations:

"Honestly, I don’t want to make this fight. I don’t support this idea. I don’t think this is a good idea. They’re both big names, they can create some good things if they become friends. If I had a choice, I’m going to make them friends. Maybe do some good charity things, they can become ambassadors for charity funds… but I don’t want to see this fight. We have enough fighting around the world. Peace is better than war.”

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov weigh in on Hasbik vs. Rozik below:

