"Stop smashing these amateurs" - Muhammad Mokaev revisits when Khamzat Chimaev urged him to turn professional

Muhammad Mokaev recently recalled when Khamzat Chimaev urged him to turn professional.

There’s a whole lot of buzz surrounding Muhammad Mokaev following confirmation that he had been signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the age of just 21. The Dagestani fighter, who is competing out of Manchester, England, has a perfect pro record after making his way up through the ranks of BRAVE.

His aim is clearly to take the bantamweight division by storm. Based on what we’ve seen of him up to this point, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see that come to fruition.

As it turns out, the UFC newcomer once received advice from fellow BRAVE alumnus Khamzat Chimaev. He discussed it in a recent interview with MMA News.

“He [Khamzat] congratulated me. Even in 2018, I was watching him on BRAVE. I was fighting amateur at the time in the world championships. He told me 'Hey, why are you still amateur?' I said 'Give me one more year!' I was IMMAF senior championships and he said 'Hey, stop smashing these amateurs, let’s go, it’s your time, go to professional.' Now we are two prospects in UFC," Mokaev said.

Khamzat Chimaev, as many know, is widely considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Did Muhammad Mokaev do well as an amateur?

His early pro wins have been special, but Muhammad Mokaev has arguably done his best work so far during his amateur days.

The youngster picked up a 23-0 unbeaten record and tore through just about anyone that was put in his way. He may only be 21 years of age but has the kind of pedigree that would lead anyone to believe he’s got a lot more mileage on him.

The bantamweight division is already absolutely stacked in the UFC and Muhammad Mokaev is only going to add to that prestige. Whether or not he's vaulted into a contest of real meaning in his first outing, though, remains to be seen. Regardless, there are no tomato cans at 135 pounds right now.

