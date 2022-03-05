"This isn't me getting my a** whopped" - Nate Diaz reminds Conor McGregor of his first UFC loss

Nate Diaz has reminded longtime rival Conor McGregor about his first loss in the UFC. Taking to his official Twitter account, the Stockton native posted an image of their first fight that took place at UFC 196 in March 2016.

The Welterweight bout witnessed Diaz beat ‘Notorious’ via second-round submission, marking the first loss of McGregor’s UFC career. What made Diaz’s win ever more impressive was the fact that he’d accepted the fight on short notice. That happened after McGregor’s original opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, had withdrawn from the fight due to injury issues.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Nate Diaz stepped in at short notice against Conor McGregor and the rest is history

Where were you #OnThisDay in 2016?Nate Diaz stepped in at short notice against Conor McGregor and the rest is history Where were you #OnThisDay in 2016?Nate Diaz stepped in at short notice against Conor McGregor and the rest is history 😤https://t.co/nwVWZEaXt6

Earlier today, McGregor posted multiple tweets, referencing his butler, and used the same to take a jibe at Diaz. ‘Notorious’ has often claimed that he gets his butler to delete his tweets.

In a series of tweets posted a few hours ago, McGregor put forth photos and videos of himself and an individual who’s believed to be his butler.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I told ya’s I have the butler delete all the tweets, I wasn’t joking when I said that ahahaha I told ya’s I have the butler delete all the tweets, I wasn’t joking when I said that ahahaha

McGregor later posted an image wherein Diaz’s face was photoshopped onto the butler’s body, hilariously suggesting that Diaz is his butler.

Diaz fired back at ‘Notorious’ by posting an image of him landing ground strikes on McGregor in their UFC 196 fight. The statement attached to Diaz’s tweet read:

“This isn’t me getting my a** whooped.”

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 This isn’t me getting my ass whooped This isn’t me getting my ass whooped https://t.co/dz5YDptUo3

Their rematch took place at UFC 202 in August 2016. This fight, too, was contested at Welterweight. Regarded as one of the greatest fights of all time, it saw McGregor level the score by beating Diaz via majority decision.

Dana White on a potential Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury last July. He’s expected to return later this year. His next opponent and the weight class at which he’ll compete in are yet to be revealed. The Irish MMA legend’s last fight was a Lightweight bout. Meanwhile, Diaz has competed in the Welterweight division since 2016.

‘Notorious’ has lately taken multiple jibes at Diaz, and expressed his willingness to fight him for the third time. However, Diaz believes McGregor needs to return to winning ways first before the former considers fighting the Irishman.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White suggested that a Diaz-McGregor trilogy fight could be on the cards in the near future. White said:

“I wouldn’t count out a Conor/Nate 3… Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again... He’s chomping at the bit to come back [McGregor]. Realistically, when you look at everything that he’s got going on right now with coming back, and other things that need to be done to get ready to prepare again, it’s probably early fall.”

It remains to be seen if Conor McGregor returns to UFC action against Diaz later this year.

Edited by Bhargav