"No matter what level I go up against, I'm gonna beat you" - BKFC champion Christine Ferea calls out Amanda Nunes and Amanda Serrano

Christine Ferea put Amanda Nunes and Amanda Serrano on notice after her victory at BKFC: Knucklemania 2.

It took five rounds of bloody bare-knuckle fighting before BKFC crowned its first-ever women's flyweight champion in Ferea. 'Misfit' obliterated Britain Beltran to win the promotion's inaugural women's flyweight title.

In a post-fight interview with The Schmo, she stressed:

“I’m gonna be ready for you [Nunes and Serrano], no matter what level I go up against, I’m gonna beat you. I’m number one in the world. First ever BKFC champion, come test it baby!”

The bout between Christine Ferea and Britain Beltran started slow as the flyweight duo guaged each other throughout the first round. Ferea flipped the switch in the second and began pushing the pace. The 39-year-old took control of the fight until the final bell rang. In the end, she came away with a unanimous decision victory.

Ferea has now extended her unbeaten BKFC record to 3-0. She holds a 1-2 pro record in MMA.

Amanda Nunes and Amanda Serrano are also linked to a scrap with another champion

Apart from Christine Ferea, Valentina Shevchenko also keeps Amanda Nunes and Amanda Serrano on her radar. The longtime UFC women's flyweight champion has already lost to Nunes twice at bantamweight. However, she remains open to a trilogy fight.

In a recent video on Monster Energy's YouTube channel, Shevchenko said:

"In my opinion, the shape that Amanda [Nunes] was in for that fight [with Julianna Pena] was not even close to the shape she was in when she fought me the second time. There are two different Amanda’s. We will see what happens after that. If she prepares for the rematch, does everything right then she will probably regain her belt and it’ll be another reason why I have to move up to bantamweight for our trilogy."

Earlier this year, rising boxing star Amanda Serrano called-out Shevchenko for a superfight. For 'Bullet,' such call-outs are nothing new and she claims she stays ready for whatever. The reigning UFC flyweight queen added:

"It’s nothing special, it’s nothing new for me. It’s happening in flyweight, every other new girl who joins the UFC and is having their debut straight away starts calling my name out and saying they will be my next challenger. But what happens after, they have one or two fights; they lose this fight and that’s it. We are moving forward and that’s why I get used to people calling me out and wanting to fight, so it’s whatever. One more, one less, people don’t care, and I don’t care."

