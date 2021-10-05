"He's got legs like toothpicks" - Paddy Pimblett is curious about the source of Deontay Wilder's knockout power

Paddy Pimblett recently joined Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall on BT Sport to discuss the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The conversation turned to Wilder's physique, which, according to them, is not massive considering he's a heavyweight. Paddy Pimblett was left bewildered by the fact that Deontay Wilder can generate as much power in his punches as he does despite having thin legs.

"I just don't understand how Deontay Wilder's got so much power and he's got legs like toothpicks."

Catch Paddy Pimblett discussing the boxing super fight on BT Sport's YouTube channel below:

Deontay Wilder will take on Tyson Fury for a third time on October 9 after the American won his arbitration case, forcing the trilogy fight. The eagerly awaited matchup will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, which is set to house its full capacity of 20,000.

Tyson Fury fought Deontay Wilder for the first time in December 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The clash went the full 12 rounds, with 17,000 fans in attendance. The bout was controversially declared a draw.

The rematch took place in February 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the first fight ended in a draw, Fury didn't leave room for any doubt the second time out. The fight was stopped in the seventh round after Wilder had been dropped multiple times by Fury, who was also leading on all scorecards.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36 last month. Despite getting rocked early in the opening round, 'The Baddy' managed to mount a comeback and scored a stunning TKO victory at the end of the first frame.

Paddy Pimblett declared himself the UFC's new "cash cow" and put the lightweight division on notice after his successful debut. The former Cage Warriors champion said in his post-fight interview:

"I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster. I best be in the game next week lad, that's simple. I'm the new man, lad. People are going to be calling me out now, they know who the boy is."

