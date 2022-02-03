"He's never ever ever in a boring fight" - Paddy Pimblett reveals his favourite fighter to watch

Paddy Pimblett has revealed that UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje is his favorite fighter to watch.

In the world of mixed martial arts, there are plenty of exciting stars who frequently put on thrilling performances for us to soak in and enjoy. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is no exception, sporting a roster of action-packed fighters.

It stretches across all divisions, all genders, and all fight styles. Unsurprisingly, Paddy Pimblett is one of many who has a favorite above all others.

That man is Justin Gaethje, as Pimblett confirmed when asked about 'The Highlight' and his upcoming bout with Charles Oliveira:

“I love both of them, the two of them are two of my favourite fighters. Charles Oliveira has got brilliant jiu-jitsu, his jiu-jitsu is brilliant, I feel like I’ve got brilliant jiu-jitsu myself. But then Justin Gaethje is my favorite fighter to watch. I love watching Justin Gaethje fight, he’s never, ever in a boring fight. It’s a toss-up for me, to be honest. I just can’t see how Charles can get the fight to the floor. The way he took Dustin down, I just don’t think he’ll be able to take Justin Gaethje down. I just can’t see it.”

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

While Charles Oliveira may be next in line for Justin Gaethje, with the latter trying to finally become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, 'The Baddy' is going to have a slightly longer path if he wants to get to a title shot.

After years of enjoying success in Cage Warriors, he finally made the move to the UFC last year. In his highly-anticipated debut, he overcame some early adversity to knock Luigi Vendramini out and send a statement to the other 155-pounders who sit around the same level as him.

His next outing will take place at UFC London when he locks horns with Rodrigo Vargas. This is a fight that the majority believe he will win. If he does so convincingly, it could be the start of a great run for him under the UFC umbrella.

