Photos: Conor McGregor revisits memories after the passing of his pet dog Hugo

Conor McGregor took to social media yesterday to mourn the passing of his beloved pet Hugo.

In an Instagram post, Conor McGregor hailed his pet as the "best boy," thanked him for his lifelong company, and said his heart was broken by Hugo's passing.

"So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the way, my closest companion. From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after. Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted 💔 RIP the best boy Hugo McGregor 🙏," Conor McGregor wrote.

The mixed-breed dog had been a longtime companion of the Irishman and his entire family. His fiancee Dee Devlin and his children, Conor Jr., Croia, and Rian, were close to the dog too.

Conor McGregor often posted about Hugo on his social media, and the canine accompanied him on his outdoor runs sometimes as well.

Conor McGregor went on to post a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, reminiscing about the life he and his family shared with Hugo.

Here are all the pictures that Conor McGregor shared with Hugo:

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

From Conor McGregor's Instagram

Conor McGregor finds himself in controversy yet again

Whether the Irishman is fighting inside the octagon or having a vacation outside of it, he loves to remain in the spotlight. After spending weeks in Las Vegas recovering from the broken leg he suffered at UFC 264, Conor McGregor recently flew to Rome, Italy, with his whole family for the christening of his newborn son Rian McGregor at Vatican City.

It is evident from the pictures shared by the members of the McGregor family that they are having a blast in Rome. They have also met a few eminent personalities, such as Jose Mourinho and Johnny Depp.

Also Read

However, McGregor has managed to find himself in controversy yet again while traveling with his family. An Italian DJ, music producer, singer, and TV personality Francesco Facchinetti accused Conor McGregor of assaulting him earlier this week. He later explained the incident in multiple interviews.

Al Zullino @phre The one and only @MrTudorLeonte wrapped up an interesting interview with Francesco Facchinetti, the Italian personality alleged punched by Conor McGregor.According to Facchinetti, they were leaving and McGregor asked to stay a bit more more, and then punched him. The one and only @MrTudorLeonte wrapped up an interesting interview with Francesco Facchinetti, the Italian personality alleged punched by Conor McGregor.According to Facchinetti, they were leaving and McGregor asked to stay a bit more more, and then punched him. https://t.co/hf8NZnxEYp

Edited by Avinash Tewari