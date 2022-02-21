Ringside physician details the 'bizarre and scary' KO of Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 201

A combat sports doctor has explained what happened to Johnny Walker's brain after Jamahal Hill viciously knocked him out.

Walker has got UFC fans buzzing about his terrifying knockout loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 48. The fight did not last long as 'Sweet Dreams' brutally put the Brazilian to sleep in the first round with a devastating temple shot. Walker immediately lost consciousness and fell backwards, hitting his head against the cage in an awkward position.

Dr. David Abbasi, MD, an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon and professional ringside physician, talked about the brain trauma that occurred in Walker's "bizarre" knockout. According to Abbasi, the brain has a protective layer of fluid called the cerebrospinal fluid or simply CSF, which acts as a cushion to protect the brain from “sudden movements.” It prevents the brain from hitting against the inside of the skull.

In Walker's case, the trauma was unbearable as his brain hit the inside of his skull. It forced the fighter's brain to reset, causing him to collapse immediately.

“If you have an event like a very traumatic punch or a traumatic accident sometimes, what happens is the acceleration of the head and neck is so much that the cerebral spinal fluid is not enough of a barrier to prevent the brain from hitting the inside of the skull and if that happens it can cause a cascade of events. With Jamahal Hill, the way that he hits Johnny Walker, he hits him right at the temple. Temple shots and jaw shots, and sometimes [here] behind the neck, those can be very very kind of deadly because what happens is it causes a sudden rotation of the head… In this uncontrolled setting, the electrical activity rises to a level that the brain is not capable of handling. Essentially, the brain is resetting itself and that’s what we see with Johnny Walker,” said Dr. Abbasi.

Johnny Walker keeps his head up high

Despite suffering a scary knockout, Johnny Walker remains optimistic. Hours after the fight, he showed his fans the nasty cut on his face. However, he let them know that he was fine and ready to move on.

On Twitter, Walker reiterated that he's not letting one terrible defeat take over him. The 29-year-old also vowed not to make the same mistakes again.

"A lot of commitment and focus and training and suffering, one lost will not defeat me, I’ll keep moving forward, not as much as a did you jamahal because I can get caught haha 😂 but I mean towards my dream , I’m hard to break, let’s F*****g go I’m ready again, no mistakes now."

