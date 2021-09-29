"If you lose to someone with a broken arm, it's your own f***ing fault" - Ronda Rousey promotes her new ESPN show with a snippet

Ronda Rousey, the first female fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, finally has her own ESPN+ show. The production is titled Rowdy's Places after her nickname 'Rowdy.'

In one of the show's promos, Ronda Rousey was seen revealing the secrets of her signature armbar to Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer Rener Gracie.

"If you get somebody in a pin, the referee can just stand you up. If you get somebody in a choke, the referee could stand you up to take a deep breath and then you are fine. But if you get somebody in an armbar, you break their arm and referee doesn't call it. If you lose to someone with a broken arm, it's your own f***ing fault. My mom (renowned judoka AnnMaria De Mars) always taught me that the armbar is the most definite way to win," said Ronda Rousey.

Watch the snippet from Rowdy's Places on ESPN+ below:

Ronda Rousey is one of the pioneers for women in mixed martial arts. She was the UFC's first female champion. She also won an Olympic bronze medal representing the United States in Judo at the Beijing 2008 Games. She claimed silver at the Rio World Championships a year earlier.

Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her daughter yesterday

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announced the birth of their daughter — La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne — on Monday.

Rousey, alongside Browne, confirmed that the couple was pregnant with their first child together in April this year.

'Rowdy' has now let the world know about her daughter's birth by sharing posts on social media.

"La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne," Ronda Rousey captioned her Instagram post.

Ronda Rousey hasn't contested an MMA bout since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. She was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Modern Wing in July 2018.

Since then, Rousey has featured in a few films and enjoyed a successful stint with WWE from January 2018 to April 2019.

