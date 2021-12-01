Sean O'Malley says there's 'no beef' with Cody Garbrandt now that he's a flyweight

Going by what Sean O'Malley has to say, it seems like the strife between 'Sugar' and Cody Garbrandt could be coming to an end with Garbrandt's move to the flyweight division.

While in conversation with The Schmo in a segment of 'The Schmo and The Pro', Sean O'Malley offered fans some insight into his rivalry with Cody Garbrandt.

"He's a flyweight now. There's no beef. You can't pick beef with someone below your weight class. That's just not what you do. So there should be nothing there. He's a flyweight now, I'm a bantamweight. So I think there should be nothing," opined Sean O'Malley.

The two have often gone back forth on social media. Cody Garbrandt is currently awaiting his debut at flyweight after recording four losses in his last five fights at bantamweight.

Sean O'Malley, on the other hand, is currently hurtling towards a bantamweight clash against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. Coming off an astounding performance against Kris Moutinho, 'Sugar' is hell-bent on bagging the win and progressing in the division.

He has expressed a significant amount of interest in fighting Adrian Yanez next. Should O'Malley manage to outperform Raulian Paiva in their upcoming clash, there is no reason to deny him the opportunity to lock horns with Yanez.

Catch the entire segment of The Schmo and The Pro with Sean O'Malley, right here:

Sean O'Malley explains where he has the upper hand against Raulian Paiva

Sean O'Malley has frequently been hailed for his striking and speed. As he inches closer to his next outing inside the octagon, it seems like he will be sticking to his guns and will do what he knows best.

When asked about the holes in Paiva's game that he as a fighter could exploit, here's what Sean O'Malley had to say:

"I think, going into this fight, the holes I see are similar holes I see in anybody I fight. I'm just going to be faster. And speed is the number one attribute, obviously with skills being up there. Speed kills man. I think I'm going to be a lot faster, a lot more athletic and I'm going to get the job done," declared Sean O'Malley.

