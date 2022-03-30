"I don't really agree with Khabib often" - Sean Strickland calls Colby Covington a "f**king b**ch"

Sean Strickland recently had a few choice words for Colby Covington. Weighing in on the situation involving 'Chaos' and Jorge Masvidal, Strickland claimed that while he doesn't often agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he shares 'The Eagle's' views on the subject.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the No. 4 ranked middleweight said:

"Colby is such a f***ing b**ch. Khabib even [slammed Covington], I don't really agree with Khabib often."

Watch Strickland weigh in on the Covington-Masvidal situation below:

The recent UFC 272 headliner between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal did not end their old feud. Covington and Masvidal were later involved in a brawl outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami.

'Chaos' accused Masvidal of sneaking up and sucker-punching him twice in the face. Covington was reportedly left with a broken tooth and an abrasion on the wrist after the scuffle. The 34-year old also filed a police complaint against 'Gamebred', a move which was criticized by some in the MMA community.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Colby and Chris rock crying with eachother “but It was just business” Colby and Chris rock crying with eachother “but It was just business” https://t.co/RvlcO0rW1F

Jorge Masvidal later surrendered to Miami Beach Police with a video of him in handcuffs going viral. The 37-year old was charged with one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief. 'Gamebred' was later released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on a $15,000 bond.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov slam Colby Covington?

Khabib Nurmagomedov put Colby Covington on the blast for filing a police complaint after being attacked by a professional fighter of the same weight class. Nurmagomedov is of the opinion that Covington should have backed up his ceaseless trash-talk with action.

Miffed at Covington for insulting his opponents' families, Nurmagomedov urged UFC welterweights to turn down fights against 'Chaos'. 'The Eagle' wrote on Instagram:

"If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, that doesn't mean you can insult his children. No person has the right to insult someone's family. Once you've gone down this path, be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same size as you are, your own size and you press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don't accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him."

