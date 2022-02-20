"Signs of rain, the color of blood" - Mike Perry does hilarious 'weather report' after BKFC win over Julian Lane 

Mike Perry talked about his BKFC debut win in 'weather report' style.

The former UFC welterweight didn't fail in his maiden bare-knuckle boxing fight at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 on Saturday. Perry got the nod from all three judges after outpointing Julian Lane.

BroBible caught up with Perry backstage for a brief recap of his win. As the 30-year-old spoke, he suddenly grabbed the mic and pretended to be a weather-forecast reporter. 'Platinum' hilariously likened the amount of blood from his opponent and the cheers from the crowd to rainy weather:

“This is ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry coming to you live from backstage. The weather report shows signs of rain, the color of blood, and the stadium was raining cheers from the crowd for ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry. I gave it my best shot in there. I tried to get rid of him [Lane]. I hit him right away. I was just happy to have a great fight.”

Check out Mike Perry's funny fight recap below:

Indeed, Perry and Lane put on a show for the fans. The pair went at it from the get-go, but it was Perry who dropped Lane to the canvas in the first round. Lane bounced back and rocked the former UFC star a bit. However, 'Platinum' answered right back with more devastating combinations.

FITE @FiteTV Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2 Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2 https://t.co/QbBIm4vNCg

Mike Perry had turned down Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul beat former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch in December last year. Perry revealed that Paul’s team had reached out to him to spar with 'The Problem Child' before the Woodley bout.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry recalled:

“That week, when I was actually at the BKFC event, I had originally been hit up by Jake Paul’s team and they asked me to come to Puerto Rico and spar. I was gonna do it, but my managers — which are the same as Woodley — they kind of advised against that."

At the time, 'Platinum' had just defeated Michael Seals at Triller's Triad Combat. However, he was still open to the idea. Talks eventually fell apart when Perry learned he would be underpaid. The UFC veteran decided to scratch it all off when Paul's team refused to give him free tickets to the Woodley fight:

"I was gonna get $2,500 for it, and they were like, ‘Jake should be giving you $25,000 for what he’s gonna make in the fight if you want to spar him.’ And then the real deal ender was I asked for two tickets to the event, and they were like, ‘Oh, we can’t get tickets.' Alright, then I can’t f****** help you. Obviously he didn’t need the help, maybe he just wanted to beat on me. I hadn’t been training, I had just fought the week before, and I was under a little suspension, but I went to BKFC and fought Julian Lane for free behind a guard rail. So, I guess I was destined to punch someone that week.”

Mike Perry went on to admit that he would love to square up with 'The Problem Child'. However, he doesn't like the way Paul's team handles its negotiations.

Edited by Aziel Karthak