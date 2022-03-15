Some wrestling training with Khabib - Diego Sanchez issues statement following loss to Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46

Diego Sanchez recently reflected on his Eagle FC 46 loss to Kevin Lee.

Last Saturday night, Sanchez and fellow former UFC fighter Kevin Lee collided in a 165-pound clash at Eagle FC 46. Some were concerned about the match-up and how it was going to pan out, especially for Sanchez. However, it turned out to be more competitive than many had imagined.

The three-round bout went down in Miami, Florida, with Lee getting the nod in a decision win. However, as a result of an above-expectations performance from Sanchez as well as an early injury to his opponent, it wound up being a pretty close contest.

Sanchez is hailed by many as a legend of the sport and that'll likely always be the case. Lee, meanwhile, is still attempting to re-build his legacy after being released by the UFC.

In a recent Instagram post, Sanchez looked back at the fight and how it all went down. He wrote:

"Was not in my peak condition due to circumstances of timeline for this fight but still felt if there was a fourth round I would have finished the fight. Can’t wait to get healthy and come back and rematch @motownphenom in a main event 5 rounder! @eaglefcmma with some wrestling training @khabib_nurmagomedov @ryanloco best mma photographer"

Kevin Lee praises Eagle FC

The financial rewards associated with a move to Eagle FC were highlighted by Kevin Lee in the lead-up to this fight. He noted that he's making more under the umbrella of Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion than he was in the UFC. While the performance may not have been exactly what he wanted, he still secured the win.

After the fight, Lee reiterated that the UFC isn't a "one-stop shop" in MMA anymore, and that Eagle FC was "amazing." Additionally, the 165-pound division offers up a fresh take on the constant debate regarding weight cuts and the 15-pound gap between the lightweight and welterweight divisions in other MMA promotions.

Lee seems to appreciate that and could well be the face of the promotion moving forward.

