Terrance McKinney offers to fight Dan Hooker on short notice if Nasrat Haqparast can't make it

Terrance McKinney has offered to step in and fight Dan Hooker if Nasrat Haqparast is unable to make the trip to Las Vegas.

It’s safe to say that the scheduled fight between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast, which is set for UFC 266, has had its fair share of twists and turns. Between Dan Hooker arriving in the United States later in the week as a result of visa issues to Nasrat Haqparast dealing with the death of his mother, it’s been a whirlwind.

Now, with Haqparast potentially being unable to fly, Terrance McKinney has stepped up to the plate, putting himself forward as a potential replacement.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I'm in Vegas, if Nasrat can't make the fight I can step up for that fight with Dan I'm in Vegas, if Nasrat can't make the fight I can step up for that fight with Dan

McKinney is best known as the man who knocked Matt Frevola out in seven seconds, marking one of the most stunning UFC debuts in recent memory.

Terrance McKinney vs. Dan Hooker

Some will rightly suggest McKinney probably hasn’t earned the right to go after someone like Dan Hooker this early on in his UFC run. However, desperate times call for desperate measures - and the promotion may pull the trigger on this if Haqparast can’t make the trip.

In regards to his situation, this is what Nasrat has said about the ordeal:

“Dear @usconsfrankfurt this is my last chance to make my fight on Saturday #UFC266 happen. I’m waiting for my Visa approval and I kindly ask to pick up my passport and visa. I understand that due to COVID 19 it’s difficult for the visa process right now but this is my last chance.”

It’s still up in the air as to what’s going to happen here but if Terrance McKinney does manage to get the green light, Dan Hooker can’t afford to be complacent or take him lightly. 'Hangman' is coming off the back of losses to some elite level guys but at lightweight, everyone is an animal.

