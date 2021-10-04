"That's why I became champion" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the secret behind his success in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he believes he was able to become such a success story in mixed martial arts.

While the masses want to see him return to the octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov is happily retired after a professional career that saw him amass a record of 29-0. 'The Eagle' walked away from the sport after his win over Justin Gaethje last year. He called time on his career after defeating some of the very best the UFC had to offer, including Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos and Dustin Poirier.

In a recent appearance, the great Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about why he believes he’s had such a rise to prominence over the years.

“A lot of people make mistake when they become famous, when they become a success, like successful businessman or strong sportsman. They make mistake everybody talk about like because of my mind, because of my discipline, because of my business deal or something, that’s why I become success. I think this is a very big mistake.

“You become success only because of Allah want this. Because when Allah want something he give. You know, like, that’s why I become champion. That’s why I become success in my sport. When people give me respect, when people recognize me, I am not surprised, because when Allah want something it’s everything.”

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments in the clip below:

What’s the next step for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

While there are plenty of tempting matchups out there for Khabib Nurmagomedov to entertain in the UFC, it doesn’t seem to be of interest to the former champion. Instead, he’s focusing on numerous business ventures outside the cage, in addition to a blossoming coaching career.

Many of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s close friends and family members are professional mixed martial arts fighters, with the Russian star serving as a cornerman and coach for many of them. There’s no guarantee that they’ll go all the way to the top in the UFC, Bellator or any other organization, but you can bet Khabib will do everything in his power to help them do so.

The next big step forward for the man dubbed “the next Khabib,” Islam Makhachev, will be a blockbuster showdown against Dan Hooker at UFC 267 at the end of this month. While it has yet to be confirmed, Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to be in attendance on for his teammate's bout on Fight Island.

