"That's a special human being" - Michael Bisping praises Bryce Mitchell for pledging half his UFC 272 pay to children's hospital

Michael Bisping has praised Bryce Mitchell after the surging featherweight pledged half of his UFC 272 fight purse towards medical assistance for children. Mitchell pledged to donate $45,000 to charity soon after his impressive win over Edson Barboza this past weekend.

Bisping believes it takes a special human being to do what 'Thug Nasty' did. During a recent episode of his podcast, 'The Count' said:

"What a human being. Because, yeah he is making money. I'm sure he's got other things going on, other endeavors. He got sponsorships and stuff like that. But still, he's going in there, he's fighting. Obviously now we know his purse was 45 to show, 45 to win. And to just give away $45,000 of the hard-earned money, like that. That's a special human being."

Watch Michael Bisping weigh in on Bryce Mitchell's donation below:

Mitchell produced an emphatic unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 272. He dominated Barboza on the ground, maintaining a grueling pace throughout the bout.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Mitchell said:

"For 10 years, y'all [Arkansas] have had my back, and I ain't done a damn thing for y'all. And I'm about to show y'all that I'm not just good at hurting people. I can help people! Half of my fight purse, $45,000, is going to Arkansas children with medical conditions!"

MMA mania @mmamania



Bryce Mitchell is donating half his purse ($45,000) to Arkansas children with medical conditions. That's a lotta money for a guy at his level. #UFC272 Bryce Mitchell is donating half his purse ($45,000) to Arkansas children with medical conditions. That's a lotta money for a guy at his level. #UFC272 https://t.co/3UbErIiivk

Dana White shoulders Bryce Mitchell's donation

Bryce Mitchell admirably decided to give back to his community after his victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 272. It was later revealed that UFC president Dana White shouldered Mitchell's donation.

Nevertheless, 'Thug Nasty' is adamant about giving something back to his community. The 27-year-old told reporters at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference:

"Dana White came up to me after the fight and said, ‘Don’t give your money, I’m going to give the $45,000.' I’m still going to give some money but he told me, don’t give any of your money. It’s going to be mine and I’m going to take care of it. I’m still going to do something because I just need to but there will be more than just $45,000. We have people coming out of the woodwork, so, I’m planting the seed."

Watch Bryce Mitchell's appearance at the UFC 272 post-fight presser below:

Mitchell broke into the top ten of the UFC featherweight rankings following his win at UFC 272. Currently occupying the No.9 slot, 'Thug Nasty' has emerged as a real contender in the 145 lbs division.

Edited by C. Naik