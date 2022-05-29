Tony Ferguson sparks fight rumours after replying to Nate Diaz callout

Tony Ferguson recently sparked rumors of a fight with Nate Diaz after responding to the Stockton native's callout.

Nate Diaz has once again called out the UFC to book him a fight. After several unsuccessful attempts to finish the last fight of his current contract, Diaz has now challenged the promotion to book him for a fight in July.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Diaz wrote:

“UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ?”

Although the promotion has not yet responded to the call out, former interim champ Tony Ferguson, through his official Twitter handle, replied with a few emotes suggesting that he would blow off Diaz if they happen to face off:

🗣💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆

Perhaps a fight between 'El Cucuy' and the Stockton native is unlikely. However, if it does happen, it will undoubtedly be quite interesting, as both fighters have fan-favorite styles and have not tasted victory in some time.

Diaz, who lost his last two fights against Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, now has a professional record of 20-13. The fighter's most recent victory came against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in 2019.

On the other hand, Ferguson has lost four fights in a row. He, too, won his most recent fight in 2019 at UFC 238 against Donald Cerrone. The fighter currently has a professional record of 25-7.

This is not the first time that Tony Ferguson has challenged Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz sent a cryptic tweet through his official account in October last year, which appeared to request a lightweight fight with Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson, too, appeared to be interested in fighting Diaz, as he took to Twitter a month later and urged UFC president Dana White to book a fight with the Stockton native.

Tony Ferguson wrote:

"You Rollin’ That Sh*t Or Am I? Don’t Be Scared Homie Take The Fight @NateDiaz209 #Blazin’ Trails @ufc @danawhite Make It Happen #ThePeoplesChamp One. 2022 # Road2Gold"

However, at the UFC Vegas 41 post-fight conference, Dana White confirmed that even though the promotion was looking for an opponent for Diaz, 'El Cucuy' was not one of them:

"Yeah, he's [Diaz's] got one more fight. We're working on a fight for him. Tony wasn't one of those guys we were working on but we're working on a fight for Nate now. He's got one fight left."

Watch Dana White give his thoughts on a potential Diaz-Ferguson bout below:

Although fans have expressed interest in this matchup, it hasn't come to fruition yet. However, given the recent rumors sparked by Ferguson's recent response to Diaz, the matchup may be possible.

If this fight does get made, it will undoubtedly be a 'must watch' bout of the year.

