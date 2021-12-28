UFC lightweights ranked 10-15 have an incredible combined record of 89-12

The UFC lightweight division has been considered to be the most stacked class in the promotion for a long time.

The division seems to have a never-ending flow of up-and-coming talent for whom veterans have to make way. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor currently ranks at No.9 on the lightweight ladder, while former interim champion Tony Ferguson sits at No.7.

Even making it amongst the top-15 UFC lightweights is a stellar feat in itself. In fact, 155lbers ranked 10-15 have a combined 89-12 record. This splendid record was brought to light by Twitter user Brandon Burns.

Brandon Burns @brandonburnsmma combined records of 91-9 what a division combined records of 91-9 what a division https://t.co/auLLYdGdjO

However, Burns mistakenly pointed out that Joel Alvarez ranks No.15 in the division. The spot is actually occupied by Diego Ferreira.

Ferreira recently dropped three places after losing his third bout in a row. Prior to that, Ferreira was riding a six-fight win streak that included a submission victory over Anthony Pettis. The Brazilian currently holds a 17-5 professional record, with all five losses coming inside the octagon.

Brad Riddell is the No.14-ranked UFC lightweight and boasts a 10-2 record. 'Quake' recently lost to Rafael Fiziev via third-round KO at UFC Vegas 44. Prior to that, Riddell was riding a seven-fight win streak.

Surging UFC lightweight contenders

No.13-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is considered to be a store-house of talent. He boasts a stellar 17-2 record that includes four UFC victories. In his most recent outing, Tsarukyan scored a first-round knockout win over Christos Giagos in September.

Mateusz Gamrot, meanwhile, recently entered the rankings after his TKO win over Diego Ferreira. 'Gamer' holds a spectacular 20-1 record that features 12 stoppage wins. Gamrot has ammassed a three-fight win streak since suffering his lone professional loss against Guram Kutateladze in his UFC debut.

Rafael Fiziev holds a 11-1 professional record, which has seen him rise to No.11 in the UFC lightweight rankings. Fiziev also suffered his lone professional loss in his UFC debut against Magomed Mustafaev. Since then, 'Ataman' has ammassed a dominant five-fight win streak and is expected to be in the title picture soon.

✯✯✯✯✯ @FTB_Vids_YT HOLY SHIT!! Rafael Fiziev KO's Riddell with a wheel kick!! HOLY SHIT!! Rafael Fiziev KO's Riddell with a wheel kick!! https://t.co/bm5PNLC6eL

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA #ufcvegas44 Calling it now...Fiziev will be a future champion. Also, soak it in...we are watching an absolute living legend and the train just keeps rolling. The mother fudging #KingOfRio Calling it now...Fiziev will be a future champion. Also, soak it in...we are watching an absolute living legend and the train just keeps rolling. The mother fudging #KingOfRio #ufcvegas44

Gregor Gillespie holds a 14-1 professional record and currently sits at No.10 in the lightweight ladder. 'The Gift' boasted a perfect record before being on the receiving end of vicious head-kick knockout against Kevin Lee at UFC 244.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Gillespie bounced back with second-round TKO win over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 24 in May this year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard