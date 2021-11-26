Watch: Ciryl Gane creates hilarious parody video of UFC 268 backstage incident with Francis Ngannou

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and French comedian Maff Derulo created a hilarious parody video of the former's backstage encounter with Francis Ngannou at UFC 268 in New York City.

UFC heavyweight titleholder and No.4-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter Ngannou walked past Gane and his former head coach Fernand Lopez inside Madison Square Garden three weeks ago.

'The Predator' trained under Lopez during his time at the MMA Factory gym in Paris, France, from 2013 to 2018. He then moved to the Xtreme Couture gym and hasn't been on the best of terms with his former coach.

Gane's friend Derulo, who played the role of Fernand Lopez, took to Instagram to post the parody video, tagging Francis Ngannou in the post as well. The duo were seen laughing together afterwards.

"Crack the approach like Ciryl Gane," captioned Derulo.

Watch Ciryl Gane and Maff Derulo re-create the UFC 268 backstage incident below:

Ngannou (16-3) is currently trained by Eric Nicksick and striking coach Dewey Cooper. Meanwhile, 'Bon Gamin' (10-0), a Muay Thai specialist, has been coached by Lopez for the last three years.

Ciryl Gane is an elite striker with lethal accuracy

Ciryl Gane was a professional Muay Thai fighter from 2014 to 2018. He holds a 13-0 record in the sport with nine knockout victories.

Gane made the move to mixed martial arts in 2018 and in just three years has claimed UFC gold. He will square off against Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight unification bout at UFC 270 in Anaheim on January 22, 2022.

Ciryl Gane was a world heavyweight champion at the Canada-based TKO Major League MMA promotion. His very first MMA bout was a title fight and after two successful defenses he moved to the UFC with a 3-0 record.

Gane has won two 'Performance of the Night' bonus awards in the UFC so far, one of them being against Derrick Lewis in August at UFC 265. 'Bon Gamin' put on a spectacular performance and earned a third round TKO victory.

