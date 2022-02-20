Watch: Ciryl Gane's reaction when surprised by Kylian Mbappe during a Twitch session with Achraf Hakimi

Ciryl Gane was blown away after PSG star Kylian Mbappe popped up on his screen during a live Twitch session with Achraf Hakimi.

Aside from being a top UFC heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane is also a gamer. 'Bon Gamin' is friends with Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi and they like to play video games together live on Twitch.

During a recent soccer video game session, 'Bon Gamin' was surprised when Hakimi suddenly called Mbappe to join him for a bit. An overwhelmed Gane then shared the epic moment on social media. In a recent Instagram post, the UFC star said:

"When my man [Hakimi] @achrafhakimi, the best right-back in the game, bring his teammate [Mbappe] to our Twitch session 🤩."

Catch Gane and Mbappe's epic moment below:

What made the moment even more worthwhile was that Mbappe took the controllers from Hakimi to have a little fun with it. Shortly after grabbing it, the sensational striker scored a goal in the video game.

Ciryl Gane talks about the botched attempt to finish Francis Ngannou

Nearly a month after his UFC 270 loss to Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane opened up about his failed attempt to submit 'The Predator'. In the fifth and final round, the Frenchman tried to pull off a heel hook. The move didn't do him any good as it allowed Ngannou to escape and gain control on the ground.

Reflecting on the situation, Gane said that he has no regrets about it as he knew he could get it done. However, he was just too exhausted to complete it. In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, 'Bon Gamin' said:

"This technique for me, I can do that on everybody that I have in my gym. High-level wrestling, high-level BJJ, and I can do it. I’m really comfortable on this technique, so that’s why I decided to do that, because I know the position was really good for me to go on this technique. I was really good. I was sure to finish the fight, in my mind. That’s why no regrets. Just I was a little bit tired, so that’s why I don’t do exactly the good thing.”

Watch Gane's full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew