"I won't respect you" - Watch the close-up footage of Deontay Wilder's interaction with Tyson Fury after trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder's refusal to shake Tyson Fury's hand following their third encounter last weekend was a big talking point. A video of the incident, which happened in Wilder's corner following the bout, has now been shared.

Fury won the fight via knockout in the 11th round. There was a lot of bad blood between the two heavyweights heading into the clash. 'The Gypsy King' tried to bury the hatchet once and for all in Las Vegas.

However, 'The Bronze Bomber' had other ideas. He continued to display hatred towards his arch-rival.

"No love... I won't respect you, I will never respect you."

Watch the conversation between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury below:

"Never mind love, there’s respect. You got beat fair and square tonight. Don't show bad sport... I've never cheated in my life. I played fair and square. He's got bad hatred towards me. But let me tell you, he lost like a man. He put me down three times, I had put him down four [times]. Great heavyweight," responded Fury.

Tyson Fury will likely defend his WBC title against the winner of the Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin bout next.

Deontay Wilder's future is uncertain after the Tyson Fury trilogy

Deontay Wilder was unbeaten in 40 fights before coming across Tyson Fury. Since then, his professional boxing record has dropped from 40-0 to 42-2-1.

Wilder drew the first bout of the trilogy with Fury via a split decision in December 2018 to retain his WBC belt. He went on to make two more successful title defenses against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in 2019.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to settle the score with 'The Gypsy King' in a rematch last February. However, he lost the fight for the WBC and vacant The Ring championships via seventh-round TKO.

The trilogy eventually ended with Deontay Wilder losing again. So what's next for the 35-year-old American superstar?

There are two high-profile outings which might interest him: a showdown against former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. or the loser of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch.

After dropping his belts to Joshua in December 2019, Ruiz returned to the ring in May this year and defeated Chris Arreola via unanimous decision. He currently holds a 34-2 record.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Usyk overcame Joshua last month. The duo are set to face off again now that the Englishman has taken advantage of the rematch clause in his contract. The winner of the fight might be set for an undisputed title bout with Tyson Fury. Hence, facing the loser might be a viable option for Deontay Wilder.

Edited by Harvey Leonard