Watch: Donald Cerrone gets swarmed by bees at the BMF Ranch

Donald Cerrone was swarmed by bees while handling honey combs at the BMF Ranch in Edgewood, New Mexico.

Cerrone, along with a friend, were seen taking a couple of bee hives in containers to an open field and trying to extract the honey. After opening the box, the bees started stinging the two individuals. 'Cowboy' said it was the first time an incident like that had happened while extracting honey.

The duo then headed back to an indoor facility and came back with proper protective covering to safeguard their entire body and were finally able to get the desired amount of honey.

In a video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, Donald Cerrone added that his other half Lindsay Sheffield made some good quality honey and lip balm out of what they extracted from the combs.

The BMF Ranch is a 40-acre training complex built by Donald Cerrone. The UFC star was gifted the land by his late grandfather and has developed a grand ranch on the property.

The training facility over there has a UFC-style octagon and other gym equipment. It also has UFC memorabilia and artwork featuring some of Cerrone's best career moments.

A swimming pool, sauna, dormitory, paintball field, soft play area and animal enclosures are also present inside the BMF Ranch.

Donald Cerrone hasn't bagged a victory in his last six UFC fights

Donald Cerrone, 38, has five defeats and one no contest in his previous six UFC bouts. He lost against Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and Alex Morono during the run.

His last main event was against McGregor at UFC 246 and his last victory was over Al Iaquinta in May 2019. UFC president Dana White claimed that Cerrone's next encounter will probably be his last.

As of now, 'Cowboy' is scheduled to face grappling superstar Craig Jones in a combat jiu-jitsu super fight on December 19 in Cancun, Mexico.

